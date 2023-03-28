Scott Smith gets down to the nitty gritty of soil pH

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Scott Smith gets down to the nitty gritty of soil pH

Doing a pH on soil is fairly easy but there's a whole lot of science behind it and here gardening expert Scott Smith explains.

By Scott Smith
When soil testing, discard the upper two inches of soil.
When soil testing, discard the upper two inches of soil.

Many gardeners may know that pH stands for potential Hydrogen. The pH scale denotes the acidity or alkalinity of a solution on a logarithmic scale.

The scale goes from 0 to 14 with 0 being extremely acidic, 7 being neutral and 14 being extremely alkaline.

It’s a logarithmic scale as it goes up in scale exponentially. Going up by a value of 1 is an increase tenfold.

This means a pH of 8 is 10 times more alkaline than a pH of 7.

A pH of 9 however is 100 times more alkaline than pH of 7.

An ideal garden soil pH is thought to be around 6.5, slightly acidic to neutral.

I would say that anything between 5.5 to 8.5 is generally thought to be healthy and workable.

Less or more would mean a much narrower range of plants can be grown and would likely require soil amelioration in order to raise or lower the pH.

The W shape marks where samples are to be taken.

Raising pH

Soil can have its pH raised to become more alkaline by using products like calcium in the form of lime. It’s essential to use masks, gloves and safety specs here!

Soils naturally become more acidic over time. Plants remove calcium and magnesium from the soil, slowly making it more acid.

Plants also naturally release hydrogen ions into the soil, slowly making it more acid.

Adding organic matter and rain do the same. By adding lime to a soil you neutralise the soluble acids that occur in the soil.

You also cause hydrogen ions held on soil particles to be replaced with calcium ion.

The hydrogen ions leach back out into the soil solution therefore raising the pH.

Sandy soils naturally suffer from leaching more than any other soils; this means they suffer from quickly increasing levels of acidity.

Clay and humus-rich soils retain more calcium and are therefore less acidic.

Tools with depth markers are helpful.

Test at home

You can test your soil pH at home with a simple test kit that you can get from any garden centre or online.

Before this, however, you need to take a soil sample.

Generally, top soil (0 to 150mm) samples are required. Sub-soil samples (450 to 600mm) are only needed if deep-rooted plants are to be planted.

Sampling a single sample of soil is unlikely to present an accurate representation of what the soil is, even in a small area.

Typically 10 to 20 samples are taken randomly to make up a single composite sample for an accurate soil representation.

A specific pattern known as the W pattern should be followed. The W pattern means taking your 10 to 20 samples leaving holes in a W shaped pattern across the site if you imagined a line joining up the dots.

Dried soil, barium sulphate and indicator fluid ready for a shake.

An auger is used to take deeper samples. While a hand-held soil gauge may be used to take topsoil samples.

With your sample, any stones or detritus are removed. Next, the sample is dried to remove any water content.

This can be done in the oven. More simply it can be left on a heater for a few days. Once dried, it should be sieved before testing.

A sample of only around 100g will be plenty. Use a sieve or garden riddle with a 2mm grid to remove any small stones, flints, etc.

The pH kit

Soil pH test kits typically contain a pH colour scale chart. A test tube, a scooping spoon, universal indicator fluid and barium sulphate powder.

To use a kit simply put the right amount of soil into the test tube according to its type.

Sandy soil needs around 30mm worth, loam 20mm and clay soil 10mm.

Next add the barium sulphate powder to the test tube to make a combined depth of soil with the barium sulphate of 40mm.

Settled sample shows soil pH is 7.5 alkaline.

Next, add the universal indicator to bring the solution level up to the correct mark on the tube (this will be obvious).

Now put the lid on and shake well then allow the test tube to stand undisturbed until a coloured solution above the soil can be seen. Once a colour appears after sitting for 10mins, compare the colour of the solution to the pH colour chart. The colour chart will tell you what the pH value is.

Natural signs

Plants can naturally indicate the pH of the soil below. Hydrangea macrophylla is a famous example of this.

If the flowers are blue then it indicates acidic soil. If the flowers are pink then it indicates alkaline soil.

There are other plants which give obvious signs. Rhododendrons and Azaleas all thrive in acidic soils.

These are known as ericaceous plants. Buddleia, clematis and brassicas thrive in alkaline soils.

It’s fun and easy to do a soil test. Try it!

Take care and happy gardening.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Hyperactivity and impulsivity in childhood is associated with increased risk of social isolation, according to a new study (Danny Lawson/PA)
ADHD in children linked to social isolation later on – study
Proposed reforms of current surrogacy law would see couples become legal parents of a child at birth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Couples could become surrogate baby’s legal parents at birth under new reforms
David Sims’ twin brother died of cancer aged just 28 (Cancer Research UK/PA)
Research reveals how incurable skin cancer resists treatment – study
Three-year-old Great Ormond Street Hospital patient Yumna was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma in December 2021 just days after her second birthday (GOSH Charity/PA)
GOSH Charity launches biggest-ever appeal for £300m world-leading cancer centre
(Jeff Moore/PA)
Patients with incurable cervical cancer to be offered new drug
New study links flu to an increased risk of heart attack (Yui Mok/PA)
Heart attack risk may heighten when someone is fighting off flu – study
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
'Made all my hard work worthwhile': Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A planned axe-throwing venue in Inverness moved a step closer by getting a council licence Picture shows; The empty Ponden building in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; 28/03/2023
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
Empty modern hospital bed in a sunny room with a clean blue floor; Shutterstock ID 187694114; purchase_order: LDR; job: NHS Highland delayed discharge
NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens
AGG Barr chief executive Roger White on the factory floor. Image: AG Barr
How does Irn-Bru boss Roger White describe Scotland's 'other national drink'?

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

Stuart and Adelle Brown are opening a new whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux
Husband and wife team behind Orkney's first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer…
Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Shutterstock.
Russian boat spotted in waters around Shetland
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Spain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland fan view: Scott McTominay has written his name into Hampden folklore
Campaigners around Beauly are trying to stop the pylon plans. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community win as SSEN Transmission announce consultation period extension for power line route
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
'That's better': Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
The A90 is closed at St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A90 closed due to traffic incident near to St Madoes
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel, constructed just a stone's throw away from Nevis Range’s Mountain Gondola, will open to its first stream of guests on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel to open this weekend
The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after 'serious and significant' concerns raised
Friday's crash saw 17 vehicles involved. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media.
North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented