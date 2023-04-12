What’s the story? New owner sought to revitalise Tobermory hotel

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A seafront hotel in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, which closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, is now up for sale.

The MacDonald Arms is on the market for the first time in more than 50 years.

It has a distinctive blue frontage and is part of the iconic row of multicoloured properties on Main Street.

This backdrop has featured in advertising campaigns, films and television, most famously CBeebies show Balamory.

The 10-bedroom property operated as a pub with rooms before it shut in 2020.

Mull hotel has ‘huge potential’

The property is being described as a “great development opportunity” by estate agent Drysdale & Company.

Agent Stuart Drysdale said the hotel is in need of refurbishment and modernisation but is full of potential.

He said: “This property, situated in a prime part of the town, has huge potential.

“It could be refurbished and continue trading as a pub with rooms, or as a small boutique hotel. It could also enjoy a new use altogether.

“It’s not every day that one of the iconic, multi coloured properties on this world famous frontage comes up for sale. This property is likely to be highly sought after.”

“The family, which has enjoyed such as long association with it, are keen to see it passed on to a new owner who can revitalise the building and secure it an exciting new future.”

Inside Tobermory hotel

Four of the 10 bedrooms within the hotel have harbour views.

Owner’s accommodation is also provided, along with former letting rooms over the first and second floors.

Dual front entrance doors are found on the ground floor, one leading to the former public bar, with the other leading to the main ground floor reception hallway.

This provides access to the lounge bar area, and to the upper floor levels via a beautiful pitch pine staircase.

The lounge area is complete with a snug section to the rear and was historically popular with both locals and tourists visiting the town.

On the first floor there is a harbour facing residents’ lounge and former breakfast/dining room.

A manager’s/staff apartment is provided at first floor level to the rear of the property. This includes three bedrooms, an office and access to the pantry and kitchen.

The MacDonald Arms is being sold for offers over £350,000.

Last year another hotel on the famous Tobermorey strip, the Mishnish Hotel, went on sale for £1.95m.