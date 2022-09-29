Iconic hotel in ‘Balamory’ up for sale at offers over £1.95 million

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A property familiar to fans – young and old alike – of hit BBC children’s TV show Balamory is up for sale.

Specialist commercial property agent Drysdale & Co is marketing the Mishnish Hotel on Mull at offers over £1.95 million.

The 12-bedroom hotel, known locally as “the Mish” spans the yellow building and part of the blue one in the iconic set of three colourful properties on the waterfront in Tobermory.

Images from the location are regularly used to market the Scottish Highlands for tourism.

The buildings also feature in numerous other advertising campaigns, as well as films and TV programmes.

But they are perhaps best known for Balamory, where each of the main characters wears colourful clothing to match their home.

Tobermory became the fictional island community of Balamory for the popular show.

Bowing out after eight years

The Mishnish has been owned by Les and Meg Macleod since 2014 but they are now selling up in order to retire.

Mr Macleod said: “The Mishnish is really something special.

“It is so well known by sailors, musicians and rally drivers all over the country and beyond, with a vibrant reputation for live music acts.

“We fully upgraded the hotel when we became the owners, breathing new life into it, but making sure we still maintained the traditional bar atmosphere for which it is known.”

He added: “We have a collection of old shipwreck memorabilia which visitors find fascinating, as well as memorabilia from around the town itself.

“So many places have been modernised and lost that special ambience which to us was very important in this island community, very much the heart and soul of The Mishnish.”

The hotel opened in 1869 and has been owned by only two families over the past century and a half.

In recent years its restaurant has gained a good reputation for locally caught seafood.

The hotel is also renowned for its traditional Mish Bar, boasting a real fire and many photographs and memorabilia.

The Macleods said their hotel offered “bags of potential” for whoever buys the “really iconic” property.

Mrs Macleod added: “It’s unlikely another Macleod will become the owner.”

“But as long as it’s someone who has a passion for this very special part of Scotland, we will be happy.

“We are ready to retire and enjoy the next stage of our lives, having thoroughly enjoyed our time at The Mishnish.”

Hospitality sector specialist

Stirling-based Drysdale specialises in hotels, B&Bs, inns, self-catering, student accommodation and serviced flats.

It is part of hospitality group Fusion, which owns, operates, leases or manages more than 1,000 guest bedrooms throughout Scotland, either directly or through joint ventures.