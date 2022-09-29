Iconic hotel in ‘Balamory’ up for sale at offers over £1.95 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

Iconic hotel in ‘Balamory’ up for sale at offers over £1.95 million

By Keith Findlay
September 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 9:36 am
Iconic property in the heart of "Balamory" is on the market.
Iconic property in the heart of "Balamory" is on the market.

A property familiar to fans – young and old alike – of hit BBC children’s TV show Balamory is up for sale.

Specialist commercial property agent Drysdale & Co is marketing the Mishnish Hotel on Mull at offers over £1.95 million.

The 12-bedroom hotel, known locally as “the Mish” spans the yellow building and part of the blue one in the iconic set of three colourful properties on the waterfront in Tobermory.

Balamory/Tobermory.

Images from the location are regularly used to market the Scottish Highlands for tourism.

The buildings also feature in numerous other advertising campaigns, as well as films and TV programmes.

But they are perhaps best known for Balamory, where each of the main characters wears colourful clothing to match their home.

Tobermory became the fictional island community of Balamory for the popular show.

Bowing out after eight years

The Mishnish has been owned by Les and Meg Macleod since 2014 but they are now selling up in order to retire.

Mr Macleod said: “The Mishnish is really something special.

“It is so well known by sailors, musicians and rally drivers all over the country and beyond, with a vibrant reputation for live music acts.

“We fully upgraded the hotel when we became the owners, breathing new life into it, but making sure we still maintained the traditional bar atmosphere for which it is known.”

The Mishnish gets a lick of paint.

He added: “We have a collection of old shipwreck memorabilia which visitors find fascinating, as well as memorabilia from around the town itself.

“So many places have been modernised and lost that special ambience which to us was very important in this island community, very much the heart and soul of The Mishnish.”

The hotel wasn’t always yellow. It used to be black and was white for a spell before taking on its current, familiar hue.

The hotel opened in 1869 and has been owned by only two families over the past century and a half.

In recent years its restaurant has gained a good reputation for locally caught seafood.

The hotel is also renowned for its traditional Mish Bar, boasting a real fire and many photographs and memorabilia.

Ms Hoolie is one of the stars of Balamory.

The Macleods said their hotel offered “bags of potential” for whoever buys the “really iconic” property.

Mrs Macleod added: “It’s unlikely another Macleod will become the owner.”

“But as long as it’s someone who has a passion for this very special part of Scotland, we will be happy.

“We are ready to retire and enjoy the next stage of our lives, having thoroughly enjoyed our time at The Mishnish.”

Hospitality sector specialist

Stirling-based Drysdale specialises in hotels, B&Bs, inns, self-catering, student accommodation and serviced flats.

It is part of hospitality group Fusion, which owns, operates, leases or manages more than 1,000 guest bedrooms throughout Scotland, either directly or through joint ventures.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland business

Scotmid's boss says the retailer is trying to avoid passing on fast-rising costs - but for how long can it avoid doing so?
Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade
3D model of Scottish fish farm.
Shetland fish farm chosen as first test bed for virtual reality
AG Barr chief executive Roger White.
Irn-Bru boss defends 'laudable' sugar tax policy amid talk of UK Government U-turn
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multi-million pound deal
Business as usual at the UK's only remaining aluminium smelter, in Lochaber.
Lochaber smelter's owner defends economic contribution to Scotland
Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Lower production forecast hits shares of Scottish gold miner
Morrison Construction's projects include the new Countesswells School taking shape in Aberdeen.
Whisky industry and Aberdeen schools part of Morrison Construction's 'robust' pipeline
While many people's attention is firmly focused on the history unfolding after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, businesses' problems have not gone away.
David Richardson: Now is not the time to gamble on north firms' survival
To go with story by Allister Thomas. Shipping column January EV Picture shows; The first renderings of the Scottish-led HYSEAS III project, which aims to build Europe?s first sea-going ferry powered by hydrogen fuel cells. -. Supplied by CMAL Date; Unknown; d15e905b-5471-466f-9f09-bb0a99752d3b
Hydrogen planes, trains and automobiles - when will it happen in north and north-east…
sustainable business
Sustainability is the only way to go for north and north-east businesses

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks