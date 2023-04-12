Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet tower block

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen tower block residents have been sharing their views on how it feels for their flats to double-up as 1980s Soviet Union housing for a Hollywood film.

Seamount Court near the city centre was made to look like Russian housing for the AppleTV+ film Tetris.

It stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers who attempts to patent the pioneering computer game Tetris during the Cold War.

Peterhead-born Jon S Baird directed the film and knew the Granite City would be the perfect location to double up as Iron Curtain-era Moscow.

But how do the residents of Seamount Court feel about being the go-to location in the city for looking grim and brutalist?

The Press and Journal visited and asked what they think.

‘Watching them act was great’

Ryan Marsden, 38, lives in the block with his five-year-old daughter Caycee.

They both enjoyed watching the film crew perform, and Mr Marsden recalls seeing the stars act in tons of fake snow.

He said: “Watching them act was great. We even saw them hang a chair out of the window along the walkway.”

“Yeah it was fun,” said Caycee.

Seamount Court was constructed in 1967 and is 19 stories tall with 126 dwellings.

Tetris features a scene on its distinctive walkway, which has not been used in decades due to its structural integrity.

Director Jon S Baird told The Press and Journal he was initially concerned the council would block the crew from using it.

‘Amazing to see the film’

A new resident to the block, student Ze Wang moved from China to study at Aberdeen University in August 2021.

The 27-year-old student arrived at Seamount Court too late to see the crew filming but has since watched the film.

“It was really amazing to see the film”, he said.

“The university zoology building was also in it and I have been there too.

“There are many buildings like this in China too but it was a really nice movie.”

Council should be ‘ashamed’ of flats condition

However, some residents were left upset that the state of the building meant it was ready to quickly stand in for communist-era housing.

One who did not want to be named, said the filming left her “a bit annoyed”.

“It goes to show how bad of condition these flats are in”, she said.

“Aberdeen City Council should be ashamed that these flats were able to look like they were in 1980s Soviet Russia without them even doing anything.

“All they did was put up some Russian posters on the walls.”

She said repairs to the block have been made more expensive since the building was controversially given an A-listing by Historic Environment Scotland for its “architectural and historic interest”.

Other tenants said due to the age of the building there is no gas heating – causing it to cost £300 a month to heat in the winter.

Block ‘not in good repair’

Catherine Clark, 71, said she was “surprised and shocked” to see the film crew setting up.

She has been living in the block for 30 years and added: “The block is not in very good repair right now.

“We got new lifts recently and they were instantly vandalised with spray paint.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen City Council will continue to invest in housing improvements that include, insulation, new windows and doors, heating systems, kitchens, and bathrooms.

“Due to increased wholesale energy costs, all households will, unfortunately, experience an increase in heating costs.

“If any resident experiences issues regarding energy costs, impartial advice can be accessed from north-east energy efficiency advice organisation Scarf.”