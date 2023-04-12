Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet tower block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet tower block

Some residents of Seamount Court say nothing was needed for it to transform into Soviet-era housing for the film Tetris.

By Cameron Roy
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen tower block residents have been sharing their views on how it feels for their flats to double-up as 1980s Soviet Union housing for a Hollywood film.

Seamount Court near the city centre was made to look like Russian housing for the AppleTV+ film Tetris.

It stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers who attempts to patent the pioneering computer game Tetris during the Cold War.

Peterhead-born Jon S Baird directed the film and knew the Granite City would be the perfect location to double up as Iron Curtain-era Moscow.

But how do the residents of Seamount Court feel about being the go-to location in the city for looking grim and brutalist?

The Press and Journal visited and asked what they think.

The block acted as a stand-in for Soviet housing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Watching them act was great’

Ryan Marsden, 38, lives in the block with his five-year-old daughter Caycee.

They both enjoyed watching the film crew perform, and Mr Marsden recalls seeing the stars act in tons of fake snow.

He said: “Watching them act was great. We even saw them hang a chair out of the window along the walkway.”

“Yeah it was fun,” said Caycee.

The signature walkway of the block featured in a thrilling scene with a chair in the film. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Seamount Court was constructed in 1967 and is 19 stories tall with 126 dwellings.

Tetris features a scene on its distinctive walkway, which has not been used in decades due to its structural integrity.

Director Jon S Baird told The Press and Journal he was initially concerned the council would block the crew from using it.

The Seamount Court flats on the Gallowgate feature in Tetris. Image: Apple TV+

‘Amazing to see the film’

A new resident to the block, student Ze Wang moved from China to study at Aberdeen University in August 2021.

The 27-year-old student arrived at Seamount Court too late to see the crew filming but has since watched the film.

“It was really amazing to see the film”, he said.

Ze Wang was happy for his home to feature in the film. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“The university zoology building was also in it and I have been there too.

“There are many buildings like this in China too but it was a really nice movie.”

Council should be ‘ashamed’ of flats condition

However, some residents were left upset that the state of the building meant it was ready to quickly stand in for communist-era housing.

One who did not want to be named, said the filming left her “a bit annoyed”.

“It goes to show how bad of condition these flats are in”, she said.

Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden, 5. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“Aberdeen City Council should be ashamed that these flats were able to look like they were in 1980s Soviet Russia without them even doing anything.

“All they did was put up some Russian posters on the walls.”

She said repairs to the block have been made more expensive since the building was controversially given an A-listing by Historic Environment Scotland for its “architectural and historic interest”.

Other tenants said due to the age of the building there is no gas heating – causing it to cost £300 a month to heat in the winter.

Block ‘not in good repair’

Catherine Clark, 71, said she was “surprised and shocked” to see the film crew setting up.

She has been living in the block for 30 years and added: “The block is not in very good repair right now.

“We got new lifts recently and they were instantly vandalised with spray paint.”

This scene from Tetris was shot at the rear of Seamount Court – and even fooled Russian actors. Image: Apple TV+

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen City Council will continue to invest in housing improvements that include, insulation, new windows and doors, heating systems, kitchens, and bathrooms.

“Due to increased wholesale energy costs, all households will, unfortunately, experience an increase in heating costs.

“If any resident experiences issues regarding energy costs, impartial advice can be accessed from north-east energy efficiency advice organisation Scarf.”

‘It melted my heart to see the crowds’: Tetris director’s pride at bringing Hollywood to Aberdeen

[[title]]

[[text]]

