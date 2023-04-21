No Mission Impossible as Aberdeen firm helps latest Tom Cruise blockbuster

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen firm Deep Ocean has announced that one of its North Sea vessels was involved in the upcoming Mission: Impossible film.

The action-packed movie, starring mega superstar Tom Cruise, will hit the big screen in July.

However, Deep Ocean have said the action hero would never have made it to set without the Dina Star.

The ocean service provider, which has an office in Aberdeen’s Kingswells, took to its LinkedIn to share the news that its multipurpose offshore vessel supported the production of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

It said: “Our DeepOcean team and the crew of Dina Star have recently embarked on a project outside of our usual work scopes – supporting the movie production team of Mission: Impossible and director Christopher McQuarrie when filming the latest sequel Dead Reckoning on and around Svalbard.

“The entire team is excited to see the movie on the big screen.”

The cast of characters in the Mission: Impossible series has travelled all over the globe stopping international criminals, however, this time they will travel to the Arctic.

‘Battle with the elements’

Writing about the struggles of filming in the frozen North Sea on his Instagram director Christopher McQuarrie said: “This crew has faced more than a few extremes over these three years of shooting all around the world.

“We came here ready to face our greatest challenge yet and we discovered a place of incomprehensible contradictions; more beautiful than brutal, more majestic than menacing, more calming than cold, more fragile than frozen.

“We came to do battle with the elements and found ourselves quickly seduced and surrendering. We did what the environment told us to do and were granted more than we ever could have hoped for.”

Filming in the Arctic gave the director and his crew a newfound respect for the space with Mr McQuarrie saying its “not for the faint of heart.”

The film boss explains: “You don’t beat the Arctic. The Arctic lets you win.”

Actor Simon Pegg responded: “We came. We saw. We kicked its ice!”

Big screen roles for North Sea

The Rig, Amazon Prime’s supernatural thriller, was set in the North Sea.

Starring Martin Compston it followed the crew of the fictional platform Kinloch Bravo, who found themselves cut off from all communication with the mainland by a mysterious fog.

Producers said the show, which premiered on its streaming service in January, had been a “global hit” – though the setting divided some of the North Sea’s real-life workforce.

A new series has been commissioned with filming due to start later this year.

The Press and Journal produced a documentary on a North Sea diver come drug baron, Julian Chisholm, the man behind a £100m Highland cocaine plot.

The Hunt for Mr X told the story of how the former diver masterminded the biggest cocaine importation in Scottish history.

To this day, he remains among the world’s most-wanted men after a massive Ullapool drugs bust.

Hollywood seems to have picked up a habit of using vessels that typically work in the energy sector to help produce its big-screen productions that see millions worldwide travelling to cameras.

Last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw the Harvey Sub-Sea vessel play an integral role in the Marvel film’s plot, appearing multiple times throughout the flick.

Watch upcoming clip

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One below: