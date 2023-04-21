No Mission Impossible as Aberdeen firm helps latest Tom Cruise blockbuster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No Mission Impossible as Aberdeen firm helps latest Tom Cruise blockbuster

Deep Ocean said the action hero would never have made it to set without their help.

By Kelly Wilson
Deep Ocean vessel Dina Star was used in the production of Tom Cruise's latest Mission Impossible film. Image: Deep Ocean/Shutterstock
Deep Ocean vessel Dina Star was used in the production of Tom Cruise's latest Mission Impossible film. Image: Deep Ocean/Shutterstock

Aberdeen firm Deep Ocean has announced that one of its North Sea vessels was involved in the upcoming Mission: Impossible film.

The action-packed movie, starring mega superstar Tom Cruise, will hit the big screen in July.

However, Deep Ocean have said the action hero would never have made it to set without the Dina Star.

The ocean service provider, which has an office in Aberdeen’s Kingswells, took to its LinkedIn to share the news that its multipurpose offshore vessel supported the production of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

It said: “Our DeepOcean team and the crew of Dina Star have recently embarked on a project outside of our usual work scopes – supporting the movie production team of Mission: Impossible and director Christopher McQuarrie when filming the latest sequel Dead Reckoning on and around Svalbard.

“The entire team is excited to see the movie on the big screen.”

The cast of characters in the Mission: Impossible series has travelled all over the globe stopping international criminals, however, this time they will travel to the Arctic.

‘Battle with the elements’

Writing about the struggles of filming in the frozen North Sea on his Instagram director Christopher McQuarrie said: “This crew has faced more than a few extremes over these three years of shooting all around the world.

“We came here ready to face our greatest challenge yet and we discovered a place of incomprehensible contradictions; more beautiful than brutal, more majestic than menacing, more calming than cold, more fragile than frozen.

“We came to do battle with the elements and found ourselves quickly seduced and surrendering. We did what the environment told us to do and were granted more than we ever could have hoped for.”

Filming in the Arctic gave the director and his crew a newfound respect for the space with Mr McQuarrie saying its “not for the faint of heart.”

The film boss explains: “You don’t beat the Arctic. The Arctic lets you win.”

Actor Simon Pegg responded: “We came. We saw. We kicked its ice!”

Big screen roles for North Sea

The Rig, Amazon Prime’s supernatural thriller, was set in the North Sea.

Starring Martin Compston it followed the crew of the fictional platform Kinloch Bravo, who found themselves cut off from all communication with the mainland by a mysterious fog.

Martin Compston smiles on the red carpet, with a large poster for The Rig in the background.
The Rig star Martin Compston is full of praise and fondness for Aberdeen. Image: IJPR

Producers said the show, which premiered on its streaming service in January, had been a “global hit” – though the setting divided some of the North Sea’s real-life workforce.

A new series has been commissioned with filming due to start later this year.

The Press and Journal produced a documentary on a North Sea diver come drug baron, Julian Chisholm, the man behind a £100m Highland cocaine plot.

The Hunt for Mr X told the story of how the former diver masterminded the biggest cocaine importation in Scottish history.

To this day, he remains among the world’s most-wanted men after a massive Ullapool drugs bust.

Hollywood seems to have picked up a habit of using vessels that typically work in the energy sector to help produce its big-screen productions that see millions worldwide travelling to cameras.

MPSV Harvey Sub-Sea, pictured left alongside the Harvey Carrier, appears in Marvel’s Black Panther. Image: Marvel/ Harvey Gulf Date

Last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw the Harvey Sub-Sea vessel play an integral role in the Marvel film’s plot, appearing multiple times throughout the flick.

Watch upcoming clip

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One below:

