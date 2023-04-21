Midsummer Beer Happening aiming to help Stonehaven charities on return in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Midsummer Beer Happening aiming to help Stonehaven charities on return in June

Thousands are expected to flock to Stonehaven for the three-day festival in June.

By Ross Hempseed
stonehaven happening
Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The popular Midsummer Beer Happening will return to Stonehaven to once again help boost local charities.

The three-day event celebrates the best of music, food and drink whilst basking in the glorious summer sun.

Taking place at Baird Park from June 15 to Jun 17, the event began as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival in 2009.

In 2015 it was rebranded at the Midsummer Beer Happening but has still remained popular with locals and visitors.

Since its launch, the event has raised nearly £250,000 for local charities in Stonehaven, with last year smashing the target with a final total of £62,273.

The Midsummer Beer Happening will return to Stonehaven in June with huge crowds expected. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

‘A lasting legacy in the town’

This year the festival will be raising funds for charities including Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Men’s Shed, Stonehaven Lions, and Stonehaven Youth Rugby.

Robert Lindsay, the event organiser, said: “Everyone involved in the festival wants to ensure that each year the Happening leaves a lasting legacy in the town, as well as creating great memories for the thousands of people who flock to the event each June.

“That is why we are proud and delighted to work this year with so many outstanding organisations who do so much good work in Stonehaven, be it saving lives at sea, offering young people a great start in life, or putting the town on the global map every Hogmanay.”

Also returning is the Happening’s Cycle Sportive, which attracted more than 1,000 riders willing to take on the event’s challenging routes.

Organisers see first-hand the impact the festival has on helping charities.

Mr Lindsay added: “We recently paid a visit to meet the guide dog puppy,
Mary, which the Happening sponsored after last year’s event.

“It was a privilege and joy to meet this lovely girl during her training, knowing she was going to be making such a massive difference in someone’s life.

“It was a reminder of why the charity fundraising side of our not-for-profit event is so important and why all the volunteers work so hard to do what they do every year.”

