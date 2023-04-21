Midsummer Beer Happening aiming to help Stonehaven charities on return in June

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The popular Midsummer Beer Happening will return to Stonehaven to once again help boost local charities.

The three-day event celebrates the best of music, food and drink whilst basking in the glorious summer sun.

Taking place at Baird Park from June 15 to Jun 17, the event began as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival in 2009.

In 2015 it was rebranded at the Midsummer Beer Happening but has still remained popular with locals and visitors.

Since its launch, the event has raised nearly £250,000 for local charities in Stonehaven, with last year smashing the target with a final total of £62,273.

‘A lasting legacy in the town’

This year the festival will be raising funds for charities including Stonehaven Sea Cadets, Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Men’s Shed, Stonehaven Lions, and Stonehaven Youth Rugby.

Robert Lindsay, the event organiser, said: “Everyone involved in the festival wants to ensure that each year the Happening leaves a lasting legacy in the town, as well as creating great memories for the thousands of people who flock to the event each June.

“That is why we are proud and delighted to work this year with so many outstanding organisations who do so much good work in Stonehaven, be it saving lives at sea, offering young people a great start in life, or putting the town on the global map every Hogmanay.”

Also returning is the Happening’s Cycle Sportive, which attracted more than 1,000 riders willing to take on the event’s challenging routes.

Organisers see first-hand the impact the festival has on helping charities.

Mr Lindsay added: “We recently paid a visit to meet the guide dog puppy,

Mary, which the Happening sponsored after last year’s event.

“It was a privilege and joy to meet this lovely girl during her training, knowing she was going to be making such a massive difference in someone’s life.

“It was a reminder of why the charity fundraising side of our not-for-profit event is so important and why all the volunteers work so hard to do what they do every year.”