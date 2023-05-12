‘This is huge’: Highland student nurse’s Bed Band invention to be showcased at the Scottish Parliament

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A student nurse’s invention to help people with mobility problems is to be showcased at the Scottish Parliament.

It is another milestone in the progress of the Bed Band device which Roma Gibb has been developing for more than three years.

The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) student devised the concept after seeing patients becoming anxious at not being able to get a good night’s sleep.

The former care worker believed there was a better solution than using pillows to try to help people with limited mobility maintain a comfortable position in bed.

Trials have been carried out on the Bed Band and a prototype is now being tested.

MSPs to see Bed Band invention

Roma, 39, from Evanton, has now made it to the semi-final stage of the Converge Create Change Challenge where the eventual winner picks up £30,000.

She was previously runner up in the Converge KickStart Challenge, receiving £7,500 to help develop her product.

The third year BSc degree student is about to start a 14-week placement before qualifying as a nurse.

The Scottish Parliament visit on Tuesday was organised by Converge, Scotland’s largest company creation and enterprise programme, and will involve MSPs and senior government officials.

Former business minister Ivan McKee will be the keynote speaker.

Roma said: “The visit to the Parliament is huge. It’s showing to MSPs and officials how well we’re doing with innovation, particularly in nursing.

“We are the ones on the front line and seeing the problems. So personally I feel it would be good to get more funding to go into nursing innovation.”

Roma has devoted time to the invention while working, being a mother-of-five and also studying for her degree.

“I’m delighted with the way things are going. It’s been a whirlwind but it seems to be paying off slowly.”

Prestigious student award

Earlier this month, she was also awarded the sought-after National Student Nurse Congress Award 2023.

The award is presented to a UK nursing student who has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, academic excellence and commitment to the nursing profession.

Professor Nicola Carey, head of UHI’s department for nursing and midwifery, said she is proud Roma has been recognised with the prestigious honour.

“It’s a fantastic recognition of her hard work, determination and dedication.

“We are delighted to have Roma as a student at UHI and we look forward to seeing her continue to excel in her nursing career.”

After receiving support from the UHI Business Competition and Highlands and Islands Enterprise’s IMPACT 30 and Pathfinder Accelerator programmes, Roma applied for a patent on her device and set up a company, Person Centred Solutions ltd.

She then gained additional funding of over £30,000 through the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal health and life sciences innovation fund.

This is helping to run a project to further co-design the Bed Band in collaboration with UHI and potential users.

