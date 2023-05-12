‘This is huge’: Highland student nurse’s Bed Band invention to be showcased at the Scottish Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is huge’: Highland student nurse’s Bed Band invention to be showcased at the Scottish Parliament

Roma Gibb has been developing the device for more than three years.

By John Ross
Roma Gibb spent three years developing the Bed Band. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Roma Gibb spent three years developing the Bed Band. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A student nurse’s invention to help people with mobility problems is to be showcased at the Scottish Parliament.

It is another milestone in the progress of the Bed Band device which Roma Gibb has been developing for more than three years.

The University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) student devised the concept after seeing patients becoming anxious at not being able to get a good night’s sleep.

The former care worker believed there was a better solution than using pillows to try to help people with limited mobility maintain a comfortable position in bed.

Trials have been carried out on the Bed Band and a prototype is now being tested.

MSPs to see Bed Band invention

Roma, 39, from Evanton, has now made it to the semi-final stage of the Converge Create Change Challenge where the eventual winner picks up £30,000.

She was previously runner up in the Converge KickStart Challenge, receiving £7,500 to help develop her product.

The third year BSc degree student is about to start a 14-week placement before qualifying as a nurse.

The Scottish Parliament visit on Tuesday was organised by Converge, Scotland’s largest company creation and enterprise programme, and will involve MSPs and senior government officials.

Former business minister Ivan McKee will be the keynote speaker.

Roma has been trialling the Bed Band Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Roma said: “The visit to the Parliament is huge. It’s showing to MSPs and officials how well we’re doing with innovation, particularly in nursing.

“We are the ones on the front line and seeing the problems. So personally I feel it would be good to get more funding to go into nursing innovation.”

Roma has devoted time to the invention while working, being a mother-of-five and also studying for her degree.

“I’m delighted with the way things are going. It’s been a whirlwind but it seems to be paying off slowly.”

Prestigious student award

Earlier this month, she was also awarded the sought-after National Student Nurse Congress Award 2023.

The award is presented to a UK nursing student who has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, academic excellence and commitment to the nursing profession.

Professor Nicola Carey, head of UHI’s department for nursing and midwifery, said she is proud Roma has been recognised with the prestigious honour.

“It’s a fantastic recognition of her hard work, determination and dedication.

“We are delighted to have Roma as a student at UHI and we look forward to seeing her continue to excel in her nursing career.”

Roma recently won the National Student Nurse Congress Award

After receiving support from the UHI Business Competition and Highlands and Islands Enterprise’s IMPACT 30 and Pathfinder Accelerator programmes, Roma applied for a patent on her device and set up a company, Person Centred Solutions ltd. 

She then gained additional funding of over £30,000 through the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal health and life sciences innovation fund.

This is helping to run a project to further co-design the Bed Band in collaboration with UHI and potential users.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

 

