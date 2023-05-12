Top tips to keep your dog travel happy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top tips to keep your dog travel happy

Owners of dogs both young and old can help keep their four-legged friends happy on the road with a few expert pointers.

By Jack Evans
Image: Jonathan Fleetwood
Image: Jonathan Fleetwood

If you have a dog and have been enjoying the recent bank holidays, then chances are you’ve spent some time travelling with them in the car.

In fact, it’s part of life with your beloved pet, and making sure that they’re comfortable and happy is absolutely paramount to a quiet, fuss-free journey.

ITV’s This Morning vet, Dr Scott Miller – who will be hosting at the upcoming Goodwoof event at the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex – gave us a few tips on the most effective ways to keep your dogs happy in the car.

Use small steps with puppies

Dr Scott with one of his four legged friends.

Puppies are packed with energy and, much like smaller children, are susceptible to motion sickness. Dr Scott says: “You want to go back to basics, giving them treats to get acclimatised to the car without even turning it on.” Even before you turn a key, you want to make the car a positive environment – you could even give your dog one of its meals in the car and then jump them out without going anywhere.

“You need to focus on the dog, not on driving,” adds Dr Scott. “It’s something that dogs get used to over time. They take a while to get used to things.”

Give rescues time to adjust

Dogs need time to get used to riding in the car. Image: Bentley/Jonathan Fleetwood.

If you’ve rescued a dog, then it’s worthwhile getting some information from the shelter as to whether or not they’ve been in a car already.

“‘If a rescue dog has been in a car then their ability to get used to a car might be quicker as long as you make it a positive experience,” says Dr Scott. As before, it’s about positive reinforcement.

If a rescue hasn’t been in a car before then it’s a good idea to go back to stage one and take things very gently. Get them used to the car before it’s switched on and make those initial trips shorter before gradually extending them.

Make sure they’re correctly harnessed

Dogs need to properly restrained when in the car (Skoda).

By law, dogs need to be properly secured in the car. If they’re not suitably restrained, then the driver could be liable to up to nine penalty points and a maximum fine of £5,000.

Dr Scott says: “One of the best ways to do this is to put their harness on and then attach this to the seat belt. Some people might put them in a crate which can be in the boot or bespoke-designed ones for cars.”

He adds: “A lot of the time with motion sickness it’s coming from being able to see outside. So it might be a good idea to put them somewhere that they can’t see outside.”

That could mean a covered crate in the boot that can prevent a dog from peeking out.

Factor in breaks on longer trips

Frequent stops are a must.

If your dog is now used to the car then you might be thinking about travelling further afield. However, you need to make sure that you’re factoring in stops every few hours, “Or even shorter for younger dogs,” says Dr Scott – so that your dog can get out and stretch.

“You also need to remember about temperature,” says Dr Scott. “Dogs do overheat easily and if they’re anxious then their body temperature is going to be up as well. You should never leave them in the car on their own.”

Give music a try

It might sound odd, but a little bit of music could help your dog to relax even more in the car. While classical music is often used by many drivers to help keep their dogs calm, Dr Scott instead prefers a bit of dance music as “it has a continuous beat” that can help reduce some of the noises generated by a car.

Goodwoof takes place from Saturday, May 20 to Sunday, May 21. Tickets are available via the Goodwood website.

