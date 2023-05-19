New Highland hub for property consultancy firm opens in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Property consultancy Galbraith has opened a new Highland hub in Inverness.

The investment sees 20 members of staff from the Elgin and Inverness teams now working together under one roof at Fairways Business Park.

The firm said the new office provides an “up to date working environment with excellent facilities for its growing team, as part of the firm’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and embracing hybrid working.”

Galbraith provides property consultancy services across the commercial, residential, rural and renewable energy sectors.

Partner Rod Christie said: “We are committed to investing in our staff including offering the best work-life balance and at the same time reducing our carbon footprint.

“Our staff have demonstrated that through hybrid working; mixing time working from home and out on appointments with time in the office, that the business can thrive as well as offering a far better work life balance for staff.

“What started as a necessity in the pandemic lockdown has turned into a permanent and welcome development in the longer term.”

Move adds ‘strength and depth’

The new office has cycle storage and shower facilities for those who want to adopt active travel and electric vehicle charging points.

In addition, a new fleet of electric vehicles will replace the current Galbraith-branded Minis starting soon.

The growing team in the north includes the recent appointments of Iona Colmar, Georgina Milne, Harry Burton, Thomas Jones and Alex Flinn.

Inverness partner Dougal Lindsay said: “We are thrilled to have all of our Highland and Moray team under one roof, it gives us a strength and depth that we believe is unparalleled in our operating regions.”

Galbraith history

Galbraith sells residential property valued in excess of £320m on average per year in Scotland and the north of England.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, the firm was established in 2003 but its roots stretch back to 1765.

The independent property consultancy also has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Ayr, Blagdon, Castle Douglas, Cupar, Elgin, Hexham, Kelso, Penrith, Perth and Stirling, and consultants based in Argyll, Stranraer and Galashiels.