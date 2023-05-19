New Highland hub for property consultancy firm opens in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Highland hub for property consultancy firm opens in Inverness

Twenty members of staff will be based at the new office.

By Kelly Wilson
Galbraith has opened a new office in Inverness. Image: Mediahouse
Galbraith has opened a new office in Inverness. Image: Mediahouse

Property consultancy Galbraith has opened a new Highland hub in Inverness.

The investment sees 20 members of staff from the Elgin and Inverness teams now working together under one roof at Fairways Business Park.

The firm said the new office provides an “up to date working environment with excellent facilities for its growing team, as part of the firm’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and embracing hybrid working.”

Galbraith provides property consultancy services across the commercial, residential, rural and renewable energy sectors.

Partner Rod Christie said: “We are committed to investing in our staff including offering the best work-life balance and at the same time reducing our carbon footprint.

“Our staff have demonstrated that through hybrid working; mixing time working from home and out on appointments with time in the office, that the business can thrive as well as offering a far better work life balance for staff.

“What started as a necessity in the pandemic lockdown has turned into a permanent and welcome development in the longer term.”

Move adds ‘strength and depth’

The new office has cycle storage and shower facilities for those who want to adopt active travel and electric vehicle charging points.

In addition, a new fleet of electric vehicles will replace the current Galbraith-branded Minis starting soon.

The growing team in the north includes the recent appointments of Iona Colmar, Georgina Milne, Harry Burton, Thomas Jones and Alex Flinn.

Inverness partner Dougal Lindsay said: “We are thrilled to have all of our Highland and Moray team under one roof, it gives us a strength and depth that we believe is unparalleled in our operating regions.”

Galbraith history

Galbraith sells residential property valued in excess of £320m on average per year in Scotland and the north of England.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, the firm was established in 2003 but its roots stretch back to 1765.

The independent property consultancy also has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Ayr, Blagdon, Castle Douglas, Cupar, Elgin, Hexham, Kelso, Penrith, Perth and Stirling, and consultants based in Argyll, Stranraer and Galashiels.

