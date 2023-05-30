Hial names Aberdonian aviation industry veteran Stewart Adams as interim boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Hial names Aberdonian aviation industry veteran Stewart Adams as interim boss

Search for permanent successor continues

By Keith Findlay
Stewart Adams during his time at the helm of Loganair.
Stewart Adams during his time at the helm of Loganair. Image: Photo Ross Johnston /Newsline Scotland

Highland and Islands Airports (Hial) has hired Aberdonian Stewart Adams, a former chief executive at Scottish airline Loganair, as interim managing director.

The move comes about six weeks after Hial said current MD Inglis Lyon would step down at the end of June.

Hial runs the airports in Inverness and Dundee airports, as well as nine smaller terminals across the Highlands and Islands.

All change at the top

Mr Adams will join the business on June 14. Mr Lyons, Hial’s MD since 2005, is leaving at the end of June.

Scottish Government-owned Hial is still on the lookout for a permanent successor to its outgoing MD.

Lorna Jack, the group’s chairwoman said the “calibre and experience” of its interim boss would help the business stay focused on strategic priorities as the search goes on.

She added: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Inglis for his contribution over the last 18 years and wish him well as he prepares for the next chapter in his life.”

Inglis Lyon, who is stepping down at the end of June.
Inglis Lyon is stepping down at the end of June. Image: Michael McCurrach

Mr Adams’s aviation career includes key roles with airlines and airport operators.

His last role was a four-year stint as CEO at Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

He was CEO at Loganair from January 2013 to May 2016, with “personal reasons” cited for him leaving that role.

The 63-year-old was previously managing director of Singapore’s Tiger Airways and before that Aberdeen-based bmi regional.

Hial’s airports ‘vital for local communities’

Looking forward to taking the reins at Hial, if only for a short time, Mr Adams said: “I am thrilled.

“Having worked in the aviation industry for over 40 years, I know only too well the vital role that Hial’s 11 airports play in Scotland’s transport network. The air connectivity and support their airports provide for lifeline and essential services are vital for local communities.”

He added: “I was born and still live in Aberdeen, so my roots are firmly in the north of Scotland.

“I look forward to working alongside the Hial board, the senior management team and the dedicated team that form Hial.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Mobile phone with the word "offshore" on the screen next to US dollar notes.
North Sea windfall tax: Serica chairman decries ‘unsustainable’ levy
NFU Mutual representatives with Black Isle show organisers.
NFU Mutual agencies are headline sponsors for the Black Isle Show
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0043232 Story by Karla Sinclair Holiday Inn Aberdeen West, Westhill Holiday Inn, Westhill are opening their new Brasserie and Bar called Glentanar Brasserie and Bar. Pictured is the new restaurant / bar. Tuesday 30th May 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: Westhill restaurant and bar to reopen following £340k refurbishment
Unhappy employees
How office 'banter' can get your business into trouble
Bosses have promised a ‘renewed CBI’ as they try to regain members’ confidence (Jonathan Brady/PA)
CBI promises ‘renewal’ as it tries to win members’ confidence ahead of vote
Consumers are turning to books and cutting back on more expensive forms of entertainment, the boss of publisher Bloomsbury said after reporting record-high financial results (PA)
Consumers turning to ‘affordable’ books in tough times, Bloomsbury says
Employees walk through a lobby at Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle (AP)
US Amazon workers upset over job cuts stage walkout at HQ
Across the UK, 82,120 transactions were estimated to have taken place in April, marking a 25% drop compared with April 2022, according to HM Revenue and Customs (Anthony Devlin/PA)
‘Reality check’ for the housing market as sales slide by 8% month-on-month
Shares rose by around 6% on Wednesday morning (B&M/PA)
B&M sees higher earnings in 2024 as it gives up pandemic gains
Retailer WH Smith has upped its full-year guidance again after sales jumped higher thanks to the ongoing bounce-back in travel.
WH Smith ups annual outlook amid travel trading boom

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]