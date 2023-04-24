North airport passenger numbers nearly back to pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

North airport passenger numbers nearly back to pre-pandemic levels

Inverness saw 63.5% surge in travellers during the year to March.

By Keith Findlay
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) has reported a near 40% year-on-year jump in passenger numbers across its 11 region airports.

Almost 1.43 million people used the terminals, including those in Inverness and Dundee, during the year to March.

This marks a 38.7% increase, compared with the 12 months to March 2022 – when the aviation industry around the world was suffering turmoil amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hial passenger numbers increase

Hial said its latest annual figures showed business is nearly back to normal.

We are now looking forward to what could be a strong summer season, with customers again getting back to a level of confidence in travelling which will be a significant boost to those travelling to and from the Highlands.”

Inglis Lyon, chief executive, Highlands and Islands Airports

The passenger total for 2022-23 equates to 85% of the figure recorded before the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent travel restrictions.

There were large increases at Inverness – up by 63.5% to 750,235 passengers and Dundee, which saw a 59.2% increase to 41,127.

Smaller airports also much busier

The airports on Lewis (Stornoway), and in Orkney (Kirkwall) and Shetland (Sumburgh) saw their passenger numbers rise by 29.1% to 103,856, 13.3% to 127,915 and 10.2% to 303,704 respectively.

Islay’s total for the year to March was up by 59.7% to 27,738, Campbeltown enjoyed a 40.8% increase to 6,712 and Tiree recorded a 15.3% jump to 11,600.

Meanwhile, passenger numbers on Benbecula rose by 11.5% to 31,376 and Barra saw a 9.4% increase to 12,928.

Hial’s operations include the beach landing strip at Barra Airport. Image: Keith Findlay/DC Thomson

Wick John O’ Groats Airport was used by 9,200 travellers during the latest period.

This was nearly four times a many as in 2021-22, when the Caithness terminal had very few flights.

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon hailed the work and commitment of staff across the organisation to get airports back to the levels of business they were operating at before the pandemic.

‘Vital role’

Mr Lyon said: “The figures highlight the vital role our people and airports play in the future sustainability and prosperity the communities we serve.

“They also a reflect well on the huge effort made by our airline partners to maintain service levels throughout the recovery period.

“Despite the pressures placed on business and people across the country throughout the pandemic, we have continued to invest in our facilities and to make improvements that benefit our passengers as well as the aircraft companies that serve them.”

Inverness Airport. Image: 3×1 Group

He added: “With almost 1.5 million people passing through our 11 airports across the Highlands and Islands over the past 12 months, the economies in each of those areas will have benefited significantly from the added investment and spending they bring with them.

“Additionally, our ability to provide customers with increased opportunities to connect to the key airport hubs, including Amsterdam and London, means the areas we serve are better connected than ever to the major airline networks.

“We are now looking forward to what could be a strong summer season, with customers again getting back to a level of confidence in travelling which will be a significant boost to those travelling to and from the Highlands.”

Hial and its airports are owned by the Scottish Government.

‘Essential connectivity’

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: “These are welcome figures as Hial and the wider aviation industry continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“I look forward to seeing passenger numbers continue to rise at Hial’s airports during the coming year.

“Many of the routes from Hial’s airports provide essential connectivity for the communities they serve and increasing passenger numbers will help to ensure this connectivity is maintained into the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland business

Scotland's rich seafood larder is being showcased in the Catalan capital. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Flying the flag for Scotland at world's largest seafood trade show
The posters were unveiled at a public meeting called to fight the power lines plan
Power lines plan will 'ruin people's lives' say furious campaigners
10
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
'That's better': Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
AGG Barr chief executive Roger White on the factory floor. Image: AG Barr
How does Irn-Bru boss Roger White describe Scotland's 'other national drink'?
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland's new first minister
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Hardies offsets carbon generation with tree planting initiative Picture shows; Planting trees in Madagascar under the More Trees project. Madagascar. Supplied by Liquorice Media Date; Unknown
Property firm Hardies marks record year with global tree planting mission
CR0041796 Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber has started with timber clearance almsot completed and rock drilling started on the site of the loch side buildings and plant ahead of drilling through Cean Meall (behind). Coire Glas itself where the dam is located is unseen from the road and is behind Cean Meall. 21st March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
SSE kick-starts £1.5 billion-plus Lochaber pumped hydro scheme
11
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Billy Walker, The GlenAllachie, Master Blender, 50 years in whisky business Picture shows; Billy Walker, The GlenAllachie, Master Blender. Speyside. Supplied by And Clark Date; Unknown
Whisky tax: A commitment was made and it should be honoured, says Billy Walker
3
Post Thumbnail
One in seven Scots living on the breadline as cost-of-living crisis bites
Elspeth Macdonald. Image: Scottish Fishermen's Federation
Fishers urge Holyrood to rethink 'catastrophic' plans for HPMAs

Most Read

1
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan’s coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042265. Karla Sinclair. For food and drink story on the opening of new street food trailer The Food Truck, which sells well-loved beach classics. Business partners Emma Main (without glasses) and Gaynor Campbell (with glasses) are pictured. April 20th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Keith couple launch Forres food truck serving classic beach grub
3
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A pair vandalised toilets and threatened staff after asking to use a hotel toilet Picture shows; Mercure Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Men smashed hotel mirror and threatened to ‘knock out’ worker
4
Oil and gas workers at Aberdeen heliport.
‘Biggest offshore stoppage in a generation’: 1,300 North Sea workers launch strikes
5
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
6
Rural communities including Braemar will see a return to colder weather this week. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Wintry weather descends on rural communities as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
7
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat ‘pushed him’ into 24-hour drinking spree
8
A stream could waylay plans to create a new petrol station beside the AWPR at Stonehaven.
Stonehaven petrol station in doubt over stream, plans for Peterhead whisky shop and Union…
9
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
10
Inverness Sheriff Court
Workmen left their vans and fought with pedestrians who swore at them

More from Press and Journal

Will Duncan finally impress his mum? The Duncan and Judy Murray Show is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Doug Taylor / Scottish Comedy Agency
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen
European lynx. Image: Scotland: The Big Picture.
Lynx could be reintroduced to the Highlands in the future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Bristol City target Ross McCrorie focused on Aberdeen's third-place bid - as he gives…
Ross County's Connor Randall up against Duk of Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County forced to wait to discover Premiership post-split fixtures
The roadworks will involve a diversion running to Blackdog junction.
Travel chaos continues as more roadworks planned for AWPR
Plans have been submitted to bring back No 10 Botanic Garden. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
No 10 Botanic Gardens: Plans to bring marquee back to Aberdeen green space met…
Ellon Medical Group. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues
Delighted Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds will lead his side into Scottish Cup semi-final action against Falkirk at Hampden this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds' pride at how Scottish Cup semi-finalists Caley Thistle have salvaged season
Pandora is to open with the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson
Pandora to open new store in Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler's thigh bone in 'excruciating' spanner attack

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]