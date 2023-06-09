Diageo’s first woman boss takes up reins at whisky firm sooner than expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Diageo’s first woman boss takes up reins at whisky firm sooner than expected

Debra Crew's elevation from interim to permanent chief executive earlier than planned is prompted by death of Sir Ivan Menezes, the company's previous CEO.

By Keith Findlay
Diageo's new chief executive, Debra Crew.
Diageo's new chief executive, Debra Crew. Image: Diageo

A woman who has been named four times as one of the most powerful in business by US magazine Fortune has become chief executive of Scotland’s largest exporter of whisky, Diageo.

Debra Crew, 52, is taking the helm with immediate effect, the company announced today.

Previously the company’s chief operating officer and more recently interim chief executive, Ms Crew is breaking new ground at Diageo as its first female CEO.

She was due to begin duties as CEO at the start of next month, taking over the role from Sir Ivan Menezes.

Sir Ivan Menezes.
Sir Ivan Menezes.

He had planned to retire at the end of this month but died earlier this week, following a short illness.

Sir Ivan was one of the UK’s longest serving and most respected FTSE chief executives.

Diageo said he was responsible for it becoming “the world’s leading premium drinks company” , accounting for 10% of the UK’s total food and drinks exports.

Diageo’s new boss served in US army

Prior to being appointed chief operating officer in October 2022, Ms Crew was Diageo’s North America and global supply president.

She previously held senior positions at tobacco company Reynolds American and PepsiCo, having earlier served as a military intelligence officer in the US army.

The Denver University graduate’s CV also includes spells working for Kraft Foods, Nestle and Mars.

She joined Diageo’s board as a non-executive director in April 2019, by which time she had ranked in Fortune’s annual list of the top 50 most powerful women in business every year from 2014 to 2017.

Diageo in Scotland

Diageo’s whisky brands include world best-seller Johnnie Walker, Bell’s, Buchanan’s and J&B. The London-based company is also behind single malts including Lagavulin, Laphroaig and Talisker.

The firm also makes Guinness, Smirnoff vodka, Captain Morgan rum, Bailey’s Irish cream liqueur and Tanqueray gin.

Globally, Diageo employs in excess of 27,000 people across 132 production sites producing 200 brands for markets in more than 180 countries. It employs 3,500 people in its whisky-making operations in Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Staff at the new Waitrose food hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look around new Aberdeen Waitrose food hall
Supreme champion Snowdonia Halo won last year.
Countdown on for Valais Blacknose event
It was a night of celebrations at the cHeRries Awards. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
cHeRries Awards 2023: Best 50 pictures from glittering Aberdeen ceremony
When planning for the future, Scottish farmers need to consider all the potential uses that their land may have.
Jane Craigie: In a policy vacuum, looking with fresh eyes is a must
After a public outcry a ban on cruise ship horns leaving the Cromarty Firth has been lifted
Toot away! Invergordon cruise ship horn ban lifted after community backlash
Mr Ewing said he understood the frustration of farmers concerned about the lack of clarity on post-2025 funding.
Fergus Ewing backs Scottish farmers on subsidy delay
Undo is working on crushed basalt spreading.
Hill farm becomes hi-tech climate hub
Shoe Zone revealed that sales have risen beyond expectations in May and June (Shoe Zone/PA)
Shoe Zone shares rise after spring sales surpass expectations
It is estimated that almost two-thirds of Scotland’s land is at high risk of cobalt deficiency,
Emergency authorisation for cobalt in place from July 15 to July 2026
CARBON SINK: John Muir Trust volunteers work on peat bog restoration at Glen Nevis.
Rival parties bogged down in peatlands

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]