Diageo’s first woman boss takes up reins at whisky firm sooner than expected

A woman who has been named four times as one of the most powerful in business by US magazine Fortune has become chief executive of Scotland’s largest exporter of whisky, Diageo.

Debra Crew, 52, is taking the helm with immediate effect, the company announced today.

Previously the company’s chief operating officer and more recently interim chief executive, Ms Crew is breaking new ground at Diageo as its first female CEO.

She was due to begin duties as CEO at the start of next month, taking over the role from Sir Ivan Menezes.

He had planned to retire at the end of this month but died earlier this week, following a short illness.

Sir Ivan was one of the UK’s longest serving and most respected FTSE chief executives.

Diageo said he was responsible for it becoming “the world’s leading premium drinks company” , accounting for 10% of the UK’s total food and drinks exports.

Diageo’s new boss served in US army

Prior to being appointed chief operating officer in October 2022, Ms Crew was Diageo’s North America and global supply president.

She previously held senior positions at tobacco company Reynolds American and PepsiCo, having earlier served as a military intelligence officer in the US army.

The Denver University graduate’s CV also includes spells working for Kraft Foods, Nestle and Mars.

She joined Diageo’s board as a non-executive director in April 2019, by which time she had ranked in Fortune’s annual list of the top 50 most powerful women in business every year from 2014 to 2017.

Diageo in Scotland

Diageo’s whisky brands include world best-seller Johnnie Walker, Bell’s, Buchanan’s and J&B. The London-based company is also behind single malts including Lagavulin, Laphroaig and Talisker.

The firm also makes Guinness, Smirnoff vodka, Captain Morgan rum, Bailey’s Irish cream liqueur and Tanqueray gin.

Globally, Diageo employs in excess of 27,000 people across 132 production sites producing 200 brands for markets in more than 180 countries. It employs 3,500 people in its whisky-making operations in Scotland.