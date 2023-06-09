Locals invited to anti-fascist community event as far right ‘Adolf Hitler’ figure comes to Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Trades Union Council will hold a vigil at the Plainstones in response to an anti-immigration rally in Elgin.

Last month, it was revealed a former soldier Alek Yerbury, who styles himself on Adolf Hitler, had been unveiled as the main speaker at a rally held by the far right group Highland Division.

It is understood most of his supporters will be travelling from outwith Moray.

He has previously hit the headlines for reportedly calling for the use of firearms on migrants in Belarus.

Yerbury has been involved with similar marches in places such as Skegness and Hull.

This comes after a leaflet for the rally had been seen online saying the event is to oppose the housing of asylum seekers in hotels.

Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin is currently housing asylum seekers as part of a Home Office programme.

‘Visibly reject this fascist gathering’

Next Saturday, an anti-fascist community event will take place at noon with support from Stand Up to Racism, the Scottish Trades Union Congress and Pax Christi Scotland.

The group has also circulated a declaration to local politicians, asking them to add their names in support.

This declaration condemns the fascist gathering, and affirms the rights of people seeking sanctuary in the UK from war and oppression.

A Moray Trades Union Council spokeswoman said, “We want to give the people of Elgin and surrounding areas an opportunity to visibly reject this fascist gathering, and show that we are a diverse, welcoming community who will not be divided by hatred.

“We will be showing solidarity with asylum seekers who have recently arrived in Moray, and will make clear that racism and hatred have no place in our community.

“Moray is our local area, and we welcome everyone except folk who come here to cause trouble and sow division.”

What did local figures say ?

Local politicians have condemned plans for the far right rally.

Elgin north councillor Jeremie Fernandes previously said it was alarming to see such an event coming to Moray.

He added: “It is really stressful and alarming to hear about a far right group coming to Elgin.

“Moray is a welcoming region and the only people we don’t want to see here is the far right groups.

“Since the asylum seekers have arrived at the hotel, I’m not aware of any incidents. They are just settling in.”

Highland Division was approached for comment.

