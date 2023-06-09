Locals invited to anti-fascist community event as far right ‘Adolf Hitler’ figure comes to Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locals invited to anti-fascist community event as far right ‘Adolf Hitler’ figure comes to Elgin

Moray Trades Union Council is encouraging people to their event next Saturday.

By Sean McAngus
The plainstones in Elgin. .
Moray Trades Union Council will hold a vigil at the Plainstones in response to an anti-immigration rally in Elgin.

Last month, it was revealed a former soldier Alek Yerbury, who styles himself on Adolf Hitler, had been unveiled as the main speaker at a rally held by the far right group Highland Division.

It is understood most of his supporters will be travelling from outwith Moray.

Alek Yerbury.

He has previously hit the headlines for reportedly calling for the use of firearms on migrants in Belarus.

Yerbury has been involved with similar marches in places such as Skegness and Hull.

This comes after a leaflet for the rally had been seen online saying the event is to oppose the housing of asylum seekers in hotels.

Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin is currently housing asylum seekers as part of a Home Office programme.

‘Visibly reject this fascist gathering’

Next Saturday, an anti-fascist community event will take place at noon with support from Stand Up to Racism, the Scottish Trades Union Congress and Pax Christi Scotland.

The group has also circulated a declaration to local politicians, asking them to add their names in support.

This declaration condemns the fascist gathering, and affirms the rights of people seeking sanctuary in the UK from war and oppression.

The trade union in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A Moray Trades Union Council spokeswoman said, “We want to give the people of Elgin and surrounding areas an opportunity to visibly reject this fascist gathering, and show that we are a diverse, welcoming community who will not be divided by hatred.

“We will be showing solidarity with asylum seekers who have recently arrived in Moray, and will make clear that racism and hatred have no place in our community.

“Moray is our local area, and we welcome everyone except folk who come here to cause trouble and sow division.”

What did local figures say ?

Local politicians have condemned plans for the far right rally.

Elgin north councillor Jeremie Fernandes previously said it was alarming to see such an event coming to Moray.

Jeremie Fernandes who is campaigning for library fine ban
Jeremie Fernandes. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “It is really stressful and alarming to hear about a far right group coming to Elgin.

“Moray is a welcoming region and the only people we don’t want to see here is the far right groups.

“Since the asylum seekers have arrived at the hotel, I’m not aware of any incidents. They are just settling in.”

Highland Division was approached for comment.

