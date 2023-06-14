Aberdeen woman’s million pound business selling designer handbags

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen woman’s million pound business selling designer handbags

Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Mulberry are some of the well-known brands for sale.

By Kelly Wilson
Jade Maclaren has built a successful business out of selling second-hand designer handbags. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Jade Maclaren has built a successful business out of selling second-hand designer handbags. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Former Aberdeen tax accountant Jade Maclaren has seen her own personal luxury handbag addiction lead to a business with more than £1 million turnover.

The 32-year-old has been running Addicted to Handbags for the past eight years after making the decision to quit her job at Johnston & Carmichael and concentrate full-time on her business.

She recorded turnover of £1.1 million for the last financial year – and has seen impressive increases in the value of some of her handbags.

Jade stocks Mulberry, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel & YSL as her main designer brands as well as Hermes, Chloe, Burberry and Balenciaga occasionally.

It was a Hermes Kelly 28 handbag that was her most expensive ever sold – selling at £12,000.

Hermes bag that sold for £12,000 on Addicted to Handbags.
Hermes bag that sold for £12,000 on Addicted to Handbags. Image: Addicted to Handbags

Her stock comes from buying the pre-loved designer bags from people and then selling them on her website.

Jade either purchases the item outright from you and provides a quote for a cash sale, or offer a consignment basis for items valued at over £500 at 10-25% commission subject to item and value.

Designer label handbags

Bestsellers include the Gucci Soho Disco, Louis Vuitton Neverfull and the Chanel Classic Flap.

The Chanel Classic Flap bag.
The Chanel Classic Flap is one of Addicted to Handbags best sellers. Image: Addicted to Handbags

Both Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags have seen “significant” increases in their values recently.

Jade said: “Two years ago I bought a holdall bag from Louis Vuitton for £1500 and now it’s over £2,000.

“The Chanel Classic Flap I bought for myself two years ago I paid £5,800. Now it retails at £7,600.

“There is definitely significant price increases.

“Mulberry is also very popular just now.”

Cost-of-living impact

The current cost-of-living crisis has impacted on sales and Jade has seen an increase in the amount of selling enquiries, but she remains positive things will improve.

Jade, who lives in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen, said: “The prior year we were just coming out of Covid so there was a lot of people spending because they weren’t doing anything else.

“Whereas life is back to a bit more of normality.

Addicted to Handbags owner Jade Maclaren packing orders.
Jade packing up some Addicted to Handbags orders. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“The cost-of-living crisis has also made people reluctant to spend. People are watching their money a bit more and the last couple of months have been slower.

“Sales are still coming through but now summer is approaching I’m expecting it to be quieter.

“My customer base, because I really don’t focus on the high end of the market, is probably people who are affected by the cost of living.”

“Last couple of months has been slower. But people are still buying.”

Addicted to Handbags care standards

Jade, who splits her time between Aberdeen and London, believes continuing the first class customer service remains key to the future success of her business.

She said: “I like the flexibility of what I do and being really hands on.

“If I send a bag to a customer I know they are getting exactly what they ordered.

Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton handbags for sale at Addicted to Handbags.
Some of the designer handbags for sale. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“People are paying a lot of money and when you expand you can sometimes lose that quality control.

“I’m not happy with that. I prefer to stay a small business with myself doing most it and having a hands on role to make sure the customer gets the same level of service and quality.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash