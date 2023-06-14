Huntly firefighter Mark Allan preparing to deliver boats to scene of Ukraine dam collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly firefighter Mark Allan preparing to deliver boats to scene of Ukraine dam collapse

After hearing about the collapse, which has led to heavy flooding throughout southern Ukraine, Mark and the SERA team have begun to make plans to deliver rescue equipment to the area. 

By Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco
Mark Allan is keen to help after a dam burst in southern Ukraine.
Mark Allan is keen to help after a dam burst in southern Ukraine. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The long flight from Krakow to Edinburgh had yet to land, but Mark Allan had already decided on his next mission: bringing rescue equipment to emergency workers at the destroyed Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine.

As a volunteer with the Scottish Emergency Rescue Association (SERA), Huntly firefighter Mark has travelled to Ukraine three times since the war-torn nation was invaded by Russia last year.

In March 2022, he dramatically recounted how he and some fellow Scottish firefighters handed over PPE and other vital equipment as gunfire echoed nearby.

Members of the SERA team ahead of their journey to Ukraine, which included a 10-hour delay at the Polish border. Image: Mark Allan

In early June, Mark and 14 others returned to the country, bringing four fire engines filled with essential kit for Ukrainian rescue workers.

On his first trip, he encountered coaches full of women and children fleeing towards the Polish border.

But this time Mark explained that life in Lviv, Ukraine’s sixth largest city, had adapted to something of a “new normal”.

Thousands of people massed at Lviv’s main train station in February 2022, attempting to board trains that would take them out of Ukraine and into the safety of Europe. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Despite numerous checkpoints and armed patrols across the city, he said, “people were getting on with it”.

Not so for those living in the Kherson region in the south of Ukraine…

What happened in Nova Kakhovka, and what is Mark doing to help?

The Nova Kakhovka dam ruptured last week.

Thousands of people were evacuated from towns and villages on the banks of the Dnipro River as water cascaded across the region.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam, while Russia has blamed the Ukrainian army.

Streets are flooded in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 after the Kakhovka dam was blown up. (AP Photo/Libkos)

People living in areas affected by the collapse have warned of the spread of disease and other contaminants after sewers backed up and dangerous chemicals were released into the floodwaters.

Mark told us that he is now eager to waste little time in returning to where the help is needed most.

Mark Allan with a fire engine at Huntly Community Fire Station. He now wants to help in the aftermath of the recent dam collapse. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It was on that flight back to the safety of home that the Huntly man learned of the disastrous dam collapse.

While the next official trip is pencilled in for September, Mark hopes to “return within days, instead of weeks”.

He said: “If we need to deliver it ourselves then if I’m available, and needed, I will go.”

What equipment might Mark Allan take to Ukraine dam collapse site?

The chairman of SERA, Gary Bennett, told us that the charity is “currently sourcing boats and water rescue equipment to be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible”.

Mark and other SERA volunteers prepare to embark on their journey to Ukraine in early June. Image: Mark Allan

Gary added that SERA’s partner organisation Blythswood Care has helped to provide inflatable life jackets, throw lines, and dry suits all ready to be sent to Ukraine.

SERA is in talks with Scottish Fire and Rescue about donating redundant boats and other equipment.

They hope to deliver equipment in the next several weeks.

Do you have a message for Mark? Let us know in our comments section below

What motivates Mark Allan?

Mark told us about a firefighter he met in Lviv, who had been separated from his wife and daughter for more than a year during the height of the fighting.

Ukrainian firefighters pose in front of equipment donated by SERA. Mark Allan may bring more to help after the dam collapse. Image: Mark Allan

“The respect we showed him was returned to us,” Mark said.

“He thought a lot of us and respected what we have done by bringing what we can to help.

“Firefighters have a bond almost like family no matter where in the world you go.”

‘We could hear gunfire’: Huntly fireman’s ‘heartbreak’ at watching women and children flee Ukraine

