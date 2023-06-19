Parkmead axes billion dollar North Sea project as ‘public and political support’ for new oil wilts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parkmead axes billion dollar North Sea project as ‘public and political support’ for new oil wilts

Boss Tom Cross says firm's longstanding effort to to unlock the complex Perth area is over.

By Keith Findlay
The Scott platform, which was part of Parkmead's plans for the Greater Perth Area.
North Sea energy firm Parkmead Group has pulled the plug on its flagship Greater Perth Area (GPA) project, blaming higher taxes and growing opposition to new oil and gas developments.

Executive chairman Tom Cross said he and his team at the Aberdeen firm were “naturally disappointed”.

The GPA is estimated to contain about 55 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, making it one of the UK North Sea’s largest undeveloped areas.

It includes the Perth and Dolphin discoveries in the central North Sea.

End of the line for flagship GPA project after years of work on it

Parkmead has been working up plans for the area for years. These have recently focused on net-zero production through a tie-back to the Scott facility six miles away.

Development costs for the project, including the extra expense of achieving net-zero requirements, had soared to nearly a billion US dollars (about £780 million).

But in a strategy update today, Parkmead insisted its “technically sound” development could have added “significant” oil volumes for the UK, albeit through “ultra late-life neighboring infrastructure”.

Parkmead says GPA’s development would have boosted energy security

It would have helped to deliver maximum economic recovery from the North Sea – in line with government policy – as well as energy security for the UK, the company said.

And it attracted farm-in interest from “multiple parties”, Parkmead added.

The firm highlighted ongoing concerns over the longevity of nearby infrastructure and the lack of an alternative to using it.

And it went on to blame much higher North Sea taxes, following the introduction of a windfall tax on the industry last year, for its decision to walk away from developing the GPA. This tax environment “materially damages” project economics, Parkmead said.

Parkmead's onshore gas operations in the Netherlands.
The company added: “These factors, combined with a lack of public and political support for new oil projects, have resulted in a very cautious and conditional approach from industry.

“It has become clear that without full and committed engagement from industrial partners it would not be practical to progress the Perth development to FID (final investment decision), particularly recognising the massive level of capital investment required. The company, therefore, advises that the potential Perth oil development will not be pursued.”

Aberdeen company to focus on more ‘attractive’ projects

Parkmead has a 100% stake in the GPA, alongside other interests in the UK and Netherlands. It will now turn its attention to “attractive projects” that are “simpler and lower cost”.

Executive chairman Tom Cross said: “Over recent years a great deal of our team’s effort has been directed at trying to unlock the complex Perth area.

“Our team is naturally disappointed that despite these huge efforts, working closely with neighbouring operating companies and highly skilled supply chain companies, the combination of challenging factors means it is not economically viable to take the project forward. Our expert resources will now be focused on other valuable opportunities.”

Tom Cross, executive chairman of Aberdeen-based Parkmead Group.
He continued: “As a balanced energy company, Parkmead will continue to progress its diverse portfolio of gas, oil and renewable energy assets in order to maximise shareholder value.

“We have sound and sustainable revenue from our Dutch gas fields, plus income and increasing potential from our growing renewables portfolio.”

Parkmead will book a £33m “non-cash” write-down down for the abandoned project in its next results.

Investors reacted badly to the news, with the firm’s shares plunging nearly 20% to 15p.

[[title]]

[[text]]

