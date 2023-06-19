All you need to know about the European Pipe Band Championships

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sounds of world-class piping will fill an Aberdeen park this weekend as one of the largest piping events in the world descends upon the city.

While a lot of piping will of course feature in Saturday’s European Pipe Band Championships, there are also a number of family activities and local stalls on offer.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

What are the European Pipe Band Championships?

The event is one of the largest competitions of its kind in the world.

Featuring more than 100 pipe bands and 25 drum majors, it is the first time the European Pipe Band Championships will be held in Aberdeen since 1981.

The competition was previously held as part of Piping Inverness in Bught Park since 2019.

However, after organisers announced the event was no longer financially viable, the event was brought to Aberdeen for 2023.

It is being run in partnership with Aberdeen Inspired, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and Aberdeen City Council.

The Balmoral Group is also the headline sponsor for the championships.

It is hoped the event will help attract more talent to the city and will also boost local economy.

Where will it take place?

This year the championships are being hosted in Duthie Park on Saturday, June 24.

The event will start at 9.30am and finish around 6.30pm.

While the main competitions will take place in the centre of the park, there will be plenty of activities and local food and drink stands dotted around the area.

A single adult ticket costs £12 and tickets for children between six and 15-year-old costs £5. Those under the age of six get in for free.

What is happening on the day?

The many piping competitions will take place in the middle of the park throughout the day.

A number of categories will help showcase different music, skills and age groups from a range of competitors.

Highland dancing competitions will also be ongoing on the green.

Various local traders and producers will be displaying their wares on the day.

A few of these include Smoke and Soul, A&Z Delicious Donuts, Shorty’s Ice Cream Parlour, Seafood Bothy and G and M Whyte.

A full list of those present on the day can be found here.

While you can also take in your own food and drink, alcohol will not be allowed.

What other activities will be happening?

There will also be a range of activities for all the family to enjoy.

Face painting, bouncy castles and glitter tattoos have become a regular feature at many summer events and this year’s championships are no different.

There will also be some creative activities such as bubble workshops to try out and some “hands-on” science experiments from Aberdeen Science Centre.

For those keen on something more active, Wheelie Fun will have segways and an obstacle course on the day while Adventure Aberdeen will be bringing canoes for some water based fun.

Live Life Aberdeenshire is also bringing zorbs, a bike track and streetsport arena for any thrill seekers who fancy a go.

Dinosaur enthusiasts will be able to go on a Dino World QR code trail in the David Welch Winter Gardens.

Young explorers will have the opportunity to help find all the escaped dinosaurs by taking part in the unique “prehistoric experience”.

How to get there?

Due to a number of roads being closed for the event, there will be no parking available on site or in the area surrounding Duthie Park on Saturday.

Sections of Great Southern Road, Allenvale Road and Riverside Drive will be closed from midnight on Friday, June 23, until 9pm on Saturday, June 24.

Another seven roads will be open for resident access only from 8am to 7pm on the day.

Those attending the championships are being encouraged to use public transport or walk to the event.

A free shuttle bus service will run every 10 minutes from Union Terrace (near Common Sense Cafe) to Duthie Park from 9am to 5pm.

Buses will drop off/pick up from Whinhill Road at Duthie park and then return to Union Terrace. The last bus after the event will leave from the park at 7.05pm.

Park and Ride from Altens Farm Road will also run from 9am and will cost £6 per vehicle.

Blue Badge parking will also be available on a first come first serve basis on Allenvale Road from 8am.

To find out more, click here.