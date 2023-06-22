Approval for £8.1 billion west of Shetland oilfield expected within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Approval for £8.1 billion west of Shetland oilfield expected within weeks

Clearance by regulators will pave way for final investment decision.

By Allister Thomas and Keith Findlay
Equinor will use the Knarr FPSO to produce Rosebank.
Equinor will use the Knarr FPSO to produce Rosebank.

Official approval for developing the giant Rosebank oilfield is expected within a fortnight.

According to Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, Equinor’s flagship west of Scotland project is getting close to a green light from both offshore regulators.

Rosebank is the largest untapped resource in UK waters.

But plans to develop the asset are a battleground for climate campaigners.

Projected to produce 300 million barrels of oil, the field is slated to achieve first production in 2027.

Going through the approval process

Approval needs to come from the UK’s two offshore development regulators, the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (Opred) and North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

Opred first needs to approve and environmental statement that was submitted by Equinor. This needs to happen before NSTA considers the field development plan, and issues development and production consents. This will, in turn, allow Equinor and its partners to proceed to a key final investment decision.

In the case of Harbour Energy’s recent Talbot field sanction, the UK Government waited until both regulators had granted consents before making a public announcement.

Ithaca Energy  confirmed earlier this month the approval process for Rosebank, in which it is a partner, was at the Opred stage.

Economic v climate impact

Equinor has said the development will see £8.1 billion of direct investment.

About £6.3bn of this is “likely to be invested in UK-based businesses“, the Norwegian firm added.

More than 1,600 jobs are expected to be involved at the peak of construction in Q2 2025, while an average of 450 are forecast across the life of the field.

Climate activists insist the UK doesn’t need Rosebank’s oil, most of  which would likely  be exported for the global market.

But industry leaders have pointed to the UK’s continued reliance on oil products and claimed high levels of exporting overseas are due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.

 

According to Equinor’s environmental statement, Rosebank will account for about 1.6% of the annual emissions of the UK offshore sector.

The intensity of emissions – how much CO2 is produced per barrel – will depend greatly on electrification of the floating production storage and offloading vessel (FSPO) lined up for Rosebank.

North Sea operators are trying to electrify their assets, replacing power typically supplied from gas-fired generators with clean electricity via cable from shore or a link to a wind farm, as part of their energy transition.

Equinor Rosebank
Campaigners held a candlelit “vigil” at the Norwegian Embassy in protest against Equinor.

Equinor expects Rosebank to have “one of the lowest ever CO2 footprints” in UK waters and less than one-sixth of the industry’s average carbon emissions if the asset is electrified.

The operator has said it will invest says it will invest £80 million to make sure the FPSO can be converted, and it is hoped the project will unlock further electrification across the North Sea.

Equinor is eligible for a government subsidy, under windfall tax legislation, to deliver electrification.

