A teenager reported missing from Aberdeen has now been found.

Sasha Stephen, 15, was last seen in Aberdeen city centre at about 7.45pm on Wednesday.

Police believed he may have travelled to the Glasgow area and launched an appeal for help from the public.

They have since confirmed he has been traced.

