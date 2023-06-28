Harbouring potential: how Orkney can help transform our economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Harbouring potential: how Orkney can help transform our economy

Isles' ports have huge range of benefits on local and national level.

In partnership with Orkney Harbours
Orkney Harbours have a plan for transformation

With an enviable set of resources, Orkney Harbours can be at the heart of Scotland’s growth.

One of the largest and most diverse municipal ports in Scotland, Orkney Harbour Authority operates 29 piers and harbours across the archipelago.

With large scale investment and developments already underway, the Isles are expected to become even more crucial in the success of Scotland’s future in a number of significant ways.

A developing masterplan foresees extensive capital projects overhauling and extending Hatston Pier, Kirkwall Pier, Scapa Pier and Stromness, with the focus on all sectors that are currently supported in Orkney. A second phase will develop the islands’ smaller harbours and piers.

Government support will be vital to realising the potential of the sites. But the promise is clear.

Paul Olvhoj, business development manager at Orkney Harbour, says: “We’re linking our natural assets together with our harbours Masterplan, which is providing transformational facilities for the continued growth and future of not only the harbour authority but Orkney as well.”

So what will be the major benefits of this ambitious plan to both Orkney and Scotland as a whole?

Sparking a jobs boom

Workers on vessels in Orkney Harbour
The jobs made possible by the transformation of Orkney’s harbours will be many and varied.

A commissioned study found the projects will have a transformational impact on the Orkneys’ economy and society.

Building infrastructure on the five key sites on the mainland will create hundreds of jobs. The work will cover a huge variety of sectors too, from renewables to fishing and tech.

Paul says: “The great thing about our Masterplan is that, depending on the sector, there will be a wide range of job opportunities available – from roles that require skills in the offshore wind technology field, to jobs that our young people can enter straight into from school.”

Helping attract tourists to the Isles

View across water to Orkney.
Orkney’s picturesque towns and landscape have always attracted tourists.

The Orkney Islands attract visitors from around the world that come to explore the stunning coastlines and remote islands that surround the harbour. It’s a lucrative industry not just for Orkney Harbours but also for the many businesses based in Orkney, where hundreds of thousands of tourists spend their money every year.

State-of-the-art marina facilities for the cruise sector will undoubtedly make it even more popular. And Orcadians can only benefit from the business that comes from better access to facilities and travel to the Isles.

Leading the drive to net zero

Scapa Flow Oil Port
Scapa Beach where the deep waters provide a natural asset. Image: Orkney Harbours

Orkney harbour has become increasingly important as a base for the renewables sector. The harbour serves as a crucial hub for the development of offshore windfarms and tidal energy systems. They are helping to reduce Scotland’s carbon footprint and provide even more jobs and investment.

As the largest natural harbour in the northern hemisphere, Scapa Flow is an incredible natural asset. A proposed deepwater quay is critical to supporting the offshore wind projects that will take place over the next decade. It will keep the Orkneys at the centre of Scotland’s green energy transformation.

Paul adds: “The biggest driver of the masterplan, which has a vision up to 2050, is to look to future developments and projects to support marine renewables, particularly offshore wind, and help build a more sustainable greener future.”

It’s an enticing package that makes Orkney Harbour a vital player in Scotland’s future success.

