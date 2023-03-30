Orkney Harbours: time for action if we’re to realise renewable potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney Harbours: time for action if we’re to realise renewable potential

Government support vital in transformation of port.

In partnership with Orkney Harbours
Orkney Harbours have a plan for transformation

Orkney Harbours have a plan to play a leading role in the drive to Net Zero. They have an enviable position in the north of Scotland where the surrounding seas contain huge potential for wind, wave and tidal power. On top of that there is the natural asset of Scapa Flow, with deep sheltered water that is perfect for offshore wind storage.

A recent report by The Floating Offshore Wind Taskforce urged the Government to transform up to 11 ports around the UK to enable the roll-out of floating offshore wind at scale.

The taskforce – which includes the UK and devolved Governments, along with developers and renewable trade associations– called for £4 billion of investment, saying every £1 would generate up to £4.30 for the economy.

The Government aims to install 5gw by 2030, but the taskforce forecast that up to 34GW could be installed by 2040. It called on ministers to improve their ambitions and make the UK a global leader in the industry.

Orkney Harbours can be at the centre of this transformation. Its Masterplan – launched in 2020 – showcases Orkney as a hub for the whole life cycle of windfarm development. It would cover assembly, installation, marshalling, operations and maintenance through to decommissioning.

Success on this front would bring a raft of benefits. It would accelerate Scotland’s drive to Net Zero while also handing an economic boost to the local community. But swift action is needed from government to enable it.

What is needed for Orkney Harbour’s drive to Net Zero?

Orkney’s offshore wind offering, for both fixed and floating, is incredibly strong due to its natural capabilities. The announcement of ScotWind by Crown Estate Scotland has further strengthened its case.

But those developing floating wind opportunities need to book port infrastructure well in advance of the start of windfarm installation.

At present Orkney Harbour management are doing an environmental impact assessment to assist a planning application for new quays and extensions. They are looking at the financial strategy but need certainty over future investment.

Paul Olvhoj, business development manager at Orkney Harbours, says:

“We need to see something coming in from the industry and government to say, ‘Let’s start moving on to that next stage.’ It’s getting critical.”

“It’s all very well announcing 25gw of offshore wind but where’s the infrastructure to do that and ensure that local supply chain content targets are met?

“The actual has to meet the ambition. If you’re not going to get to that then the gap widens and a big port in Europe comes in and says, ‘we can do all of that.’ Then your local supply chain content is gone. What’s the benefit to Scotland and the UK?”

Contracts will help attract private investment

What is central to the success of the project is a reliable business stream that will help to attract private investment.

Scapa Flow which is vital to Orkney Harbours plan
Scapa Beach where the deep waters provide a natural asset. Image: Orkney Harbours

Paul adds: “We need to see a contractual business stream coming in to take the risk of going for private investment. If industry wants to do it then it’s got to start putting agreements in place with locations and ports to be able to support them. Then private investment doesn’t have that risk because you know you’ve got the payback. Whatever way you’re borrowing the money, it’s always the same thing, they’ll say that’s fine where’s the income coming from? I need to show contracts for people to see ‘okay there’s going to be so many million a year revenue.’

“There has to be swift action from Government if they’ve got a set target of 5gw by 2030 and 34gw by 2040. Action needs to back up these figures and words.”

Where could Orkney Harbours be in the future?

Given the right investment and funding the future is extremely bright for Orkney Harbours.

By 2028 they plan to have a purpose-built facility working as a central point for sites surrounding Scapa Flow. It will be a natural asset that is running for the start of the Scotwind market.

Ten years from now they hope that will help bring success to the islands as a whole.

Paul adds: “We want to build on the installation phase to develop everything else that comes around it. We can make a socio-economic impact on the Orkney Islands and the region as well. There will be high quality and a wide range of jobs for the youngsters so that they stay here. They’ll know as they go through the schools there is a variety of jobs for them to come out to. Then you’ve got that pathway to success for Orkney to continue to grow.”

The potential for success is there. Now is the time to act on it.

Find out more about the Orkney Harbours’ masterplan here.

