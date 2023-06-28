Circus Vegas swings into Inverness & Aberdeen

From the producers of some of the World’s finest Circuses comes a brand-new show specially created for a brilliant Scottish Tour in 2023.

Circus Vegas soars into Inverness & Aberdeen this Summer.

An amalgamation of brilliant acts from all four corners of the globe, music and undeniable energy, Circus Vegas incorporates fantastic EXTREME® performers to dazzle and delight.

This sensational show is set to visit Inverness Thursday 29 June – Tuesday 4 July and Aberdeen from Thursday 6 July – Sunday 23 July. Don’t wait to book your tickets to Circus Vegas in Inverness and Aberdeen today.

Las Vegas inspired spectacle in Inverness & Aberdeen

This Summer, a new death-defying circus is touring in Scotland, celebrating 255 years of circus performances with the ultimate show to remember. A one-of-a-kind performance, Circus Vegas features the most talented dare devil performers in a Las Vegas-inspired production.

Because of its diverse and cultural background, the United Kingdom was specifically chosen as the location for Circus Vegas. Where better than to celebrate the vibrant, artistic and awe-inspiring nature of the circus than in Inverness and Aberdeen?

Merging Las Vegas traditions and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Vegas. Show-stopping performances will have you on the edge of your seat.

Sky-high acts are top of the bill at Circus Vegas

Acts include Duo Alambria, accompanied by a troupe flying in from Spain and Africa, who will be performing a sensational high-wire act never been seen before in Scotland.

Witness the incomparable Didyk Troupe from Ukraine on the ‘acrobatic swing’ flying through the air in feats that must be seen to be believed!

A stunt riding team will also be performing the Globe of Death: The most death-defying trick ever completed, watch as the group of riders experience G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere. This is one for the petrolheads!

Edy the Clown, a legendary figure in the circus industry, will also be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.

On top of this there will be the hair hanging, Diabolo manipulation, hula hoop, skating, juggling and a troupe of dancers performing their acts all with unique twists, many of which have never been seen before in the UK.

Book your tickets now for Circus Vegas in Inverness and Aberdeen

Circus Vegas in Inverness and Aberdeen is an event with something for everyone. If you’re a petrolhead, theatre-goer, thrill-seeker or wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast. The show will run for approximately two hours and will be housed in a theatre-style Circus Big Top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable seating.

Circus Vegas’ name has always been your guarantee of a great show, a rare treat and great fun with something for all ages. Circus Vegas will be in the UK for a limited run so make certain this sure-fire hit is a definite for your diary.

You can get great discounts on tickets using the media promo code -ACROBAT.

When is Circus Vegas coming to Inverness?

Thursday 29 June: 7:00pm

Friday 30 June: 5:00pm and 7:45pm

Saturday 1 July: 2:00pm, 5:00pm and 7:45pm

Sunday 2 July: 2:00pm and 5:00pm

Monday 3 July: 3:00pm and 7:45pm

Tuesday 4 July: 12:00pm and 3:00pm

When is Circus Vegas coming to Aberdeen?

Circus Vegas will be coming to Aberdeen at Queens Links, AB24 5EF.

Thursday 6 July: 7:00pm

Friday 7 July: 5:00pm and 7:45pm

Saturday 8 July: 2:00pm, 5:00pm and 7:45pm

Sunday 9 July: 2:00pm and 5:00pm

Tuesday 11 July: 3:00pm and 7:45pm

Wednesday 12 July: 3:00pm and 7:45pm

Thursday 13 July: 3:00pm and 7:45pm

Friday 14 July: 3:00pm and 7:45pm

Saturday 15 July: 2:00pm, 5:00pm and 7:45pm

Sunday 16 July: 2:00pm and 5:00pm

Tuesday 18 July: 3:00pm and 7:45pm

Wednesday 19 July: 3:00pm and 7:45pm

Thursday 20 July: 3:00pm and 7:45pm

Friday 21 July: 3:00pm and 7:45pm

Saturday 22 July: 2:00pm, 5:00pm and 7:45pm

Sunday 23 July: 12:00PM only

Don’t miss this amazing show and be sure to book your tickets to Circus Vegas today. Book online or call the Box Office at 074 9477 4008 or 074 9477 4009. Use media promo code -ACROBAT for great discounts.