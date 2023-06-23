Aberdeenshire subsea firm finds lost Titanic submarine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire subsea firm finds lost Titanic submarine

The discovery gives some closure to the families of the five people who lost their lives.

By Kelly Wilson
Wreckage of the submersible vessel named Titan has been found. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock
Wreckage of the submersible vessel named Titan has been found. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock

Equipment designed by Aberdeenshire subsea firm Tritech was used to discover the debris field of the missing Titanic tourist submarine.

The Odysseus 6K ROV (remotely-operated vehicle), owned by US-based Pelagic Research Services (PRS), was the first subsea asset to find wreckage of the Titan submersible.

The ROV was fitted with Super SeaKing DST sonar designed by Westhill-based Tritech.

Described by Tritech as “the ultimate mechanical scanning sonar”, the technology uses acoustic waves to sense the location of objects in the ocean.

‘Bring it to a conclusion quickly’

Richard Marsh, who founded Tritech in 1990 and designed the Super SeaKing in 2005, said: “Several experts thought it could take weeks of months to find the lost debris. So it’s a feather in our cap to find it so quickly.

“As soon as they got an ROV down there it was found, thanks to the Tritech sonars. They could’ve been looking for weeks or months.

The Odysseus 6K ROV, equipped with sonar from Aberdeenshire business Tritech, was the first to find debris from the missing tourist submarine. Image: Pelagic Research Services

“We were able to bring it to a conclusion very quickly which is something to be proud of, even if it’s tragic.”

According to reports, the debris found was that of the landing frame and cover of the missing submersible.

Tragic loss of life

The vessel was about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Hamish Harding, founding member of the board of trustees of The Explorers Club, was on board the undersea craft.

So too were UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, as well as OceanGate chief executive and founder Stockton Rush and French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Mr Marsh, now retired, said: “What I’m very pleased about, although it’s a terrible thing for the families, is at least they got closure quickly.

“At least we now know from analysing the debris site their death was instantaneous.

Richard Marsh pictured in 2005 while at Tritech. Image: DC Thomson

“The thought of them being trapped five days and slowly dying is unbearable.

“We’ve been able to confirm, which I hope is of some comfort, that at least they didn’t know anything about it.”

Tritech equipment part of ‘incredible’ submarine response

A statement put out by PRS confirmed the specification of the Odysseus 6K, with both the sonar and altimeter, which is used to measure distance above the seabed, being designed by Tritech, which is based in Peregrine Road.

North Sea pipe-laying vessel Deep Energy, managed and operated by Westhill-based subsea firm TechnipFMC, was also used during the search.

Deep Energy, TechnipFMC’s pipelay vessel.

PRS chief executive Edward Cassano said: “We were assigned the primary role of going to the seafloor to search for and to find Titan, having the diving capabilities for the depths of the Titanic wreckage.

“During transit, all Odysseus 6K ROV components were assembled, readied, and tested to prepare for an immediate response upon arrival at the last known location of the Titan.

“Both captains of the vessels Horizon Arctic and Deep Energy coordinated the staging of the co-operative effort, ensuring the most optimal and efficient means of conducting this rescue-focused mission.

“PRS was instructed to start searching within the vicinity of the last-known location of the Titan.

“Once Odysseus was able to reach the ocean floor the debris field was located not long after.

“We have been just one part of an incredible and overwhelming maritime rescue response.”

Tritech has been contacted for comment.

