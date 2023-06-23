Aberdeen man to race the sun for 200 miles in memory of dad who died from asbestos-related cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man to race the sun for 200 miles in memory of dad who died from asbestos-related cancer

Murray Fearn will be making the journey at the special Chase the Sun cycle event.

By Cameron Roy
Fraser and Murray Fearn will be racing the sun for 200 miles in memory of their dad David who taught them how to ride. Image: Murray Fearn.
An Aberdeen man is preparing to cycle 200 miles in memory of his dad who died from asbestos-related cancer.

Murray Fearn, 47, who lives in Aberdeen, will be making the mammoth journey with his brother Fraser.

Their father, David Fearn, died 15 years ago from mesothelioma, a cancer which affects the lining of the lungs and is linked to asbestos.

Despite being fit and healthy, the 66-year-old died only three months after receiving his diagnosis.

It is thought he breathed in some asbestos fibres when he was working in the 1960s and 70s.

David was a cyclist his whole life, teaching his sons how to ride when they were little before going out on cycling trips together.

David Fearn with his sons, Murray on the left and Fraser on the right. Image: Murray Fearn.

Aberdeen man to Chase the Sun at special event

Now his sons will be taking part in the Chase the Sun event which sees riders setting off on the east-cast and racing to the west coast – before the sun goes down.

Coinciding with the summer solstice, this year’s event will begin on Whitley Bay near Newcastle tomorrow, and finish in Ayr.

Riders have about 17 hours to make the journey if they want to see the sun rise in the east and set in the west.

David Fearn out cycling with a friend when he was young. Image: Murray Fearn.

Murray, 47, said: “We are not pagans or spiritualists or anything like that.

“It was just something I came across when I was on the internet.”

Chase the Sun cycle will leave bodies brusied

But the long distance, even greater than those completed by professionals in the Tour De France in a single day, will have a big impact on the riders.

The brothers have never ridden this distance before in one go, and said the route is “lumpy” and the roads “heavy”.

David Fearn cycled his whole life – passing his love onto his sons. Image: Murray Fearn.

Despite being keen cyclists, and carrying out training, they are bracing themselves for a brutal ordeal.

They expect their legs, body and mind to all suffer, but it said it will be “nothing” compared to what those diagnosed with Mesothelioma and their families have to endure.

“You can only prepare so much”, said Murray.

“Glory through suffering is the cycling phrase we sometimes like to say.”

Brothers look forward to beer as the sun goes down

But cycling is an important past-time to the brothers ever since their trips away with their dad.

Although he would never cook at home, whenever they were out on a trip Murray said he would “rustle something up”.

Murray and David cycling on an outing with their dad. Image: Murray Fearn.

Or he would even treat his sons to a sirloin steak and chips in a village pub.

David even into racing for a little while, and joined Deeside Thistle Cycling Club after the family moved to Mintlaw.

The brothers say they are looking forward to the Chase the Sun cycle and are hoping to have a beer as the sun goes down while reminiscing about their dad.

To donate to Murray and Fraser’s fundraiser for Mesothelioma UK, visit the GoFundMe page.

