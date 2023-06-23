Aberdeen man to race the sun for 200 miles in memory of dad who died from asbestos-related cancer

An Aberdeen man is preparing to cycle 200 miles in memory of his dad who died from asbestos-related cancer.

Murray Fearn, 47, who lives in Aberdeen, will be making the mammoth journey with his brother Fraser.

Their father, David Fearn, died 15 years ago from mesothelioma, a cancer which affects the lining of the lungs and is linked to asbestos.

Despite being fit and healthy, the 66-year-old died only three months after receiving his diagnosis.

It is thought he breathed in some asbestos fibres when he was working in the 1960s and 70s.

David was a cyclist his whole life, teaching his sons how to ride when they were little before going out on cycling trips together.

Aberdeen man to Chase the Sun at special event

Now his sons will be taking part in the Chase the Sun event which sees riders setting off on the east-cast and racing to the west coast – before the sun goes down.

Coinciding with the summer solstice, this year’s event will begin on Whitley Bay near Newcastle tomorrow, and finish in Ayr.

Riders have about 17 hours to make the journey if they want to see the sun rise in the east and set in the west.

Murray, 47, said: “We are not pagans or spiritualists or anything like that.

“It was just something I came across when I was on the internet.”

Chase the Sun cycle will leave bodies brusied

But the long distance, even greater than those completed by professionals in the Tour De France in a single day, will have a big impact on the riders.

The brothers have never ridden this distance before in one go, and said the route is “lumpy” and the roads “heavy”.

Despite being keen cyclists, and carrying out training, they are bracing themselves for a brutal ordeal.

They expect their legs, body and mind to all suffer, but it said it will be “nothing” compared to what those diagnosed with Mesothelioma and their families have to endure.

“You can only prepare so much”, said Murray.

“Glory through suffering is the cycling phrase we sometimes like to say.”

Brothers look forward to beer as the sun goes down

But cycling is an important past-time to the brothers ever since their trips away with their dad.

Although he would never cook at home, whenever they were out on a trip Murray said he would “rustle something up”.

Or he would even treat his sons to a sirloin steak and chips in a village pub.

David even into racing for a little while, and joined Deeside Thistle Cycling Club after the family moved to Mintlaw.

The brothers say they are looking forward to the Chase the Sun cycle and are hoping to have a beer as the sun goes down while reminiscing about their dad.

To donate to Murray and Fraser’s fundraiser for Mesothelioma UK, visit the GoFundMe page.