Specialist North Sea vessel joins international search for Titanic tourist submarine

The vessel operated by a Westhill-based firm will allow the team to search the deeper parts of the ocean.

By Andrew Dykes, Cameron Roy and Kirstie Waterston
The Deep Energy, TechnipFMC's state-of-the-art pipelay vessel.
The Deep Energy, TechnipFMC's state-of-the-art pipelay vessel.

A North Sea pipe-laying vessel has joined the search mission to find the Titanic tourist submarine missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Deep Energy, managed and operated by Westhill-based subsea firm TechnipFMC, is now aiding rescuers at the scene.

The Titan tourist submersible disappeared during a dive to the Titanic wreck on Sunday with five people on board.

Rescuers now face a race against time to locate the submersible before the oxygen on board runs out.

The research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with the crew of the submarine nearly two hours into its dive, at a location around 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, and 400 miles from Newfoundland.

The Titan submersible had five people onbaord. Image: OceanGate Expeditions/ AP.

North Sea vessel joins US-led operation

According to submarine owner OceanGate, the Titan craft has life support systems which would enable it to remain underwater for up to 96 hours.

The company operates a fleet of five-person submersibles capable of reaching depths of up to 4,000m.

A TechnipFMC spokesman said: “TechnipFMC’s vessel Deep Energy arrived on location this morning to aid in the underwater search and rescue efforts for OceanGate’s submersible Titan.

“The effort is being led by the United States Coast Guard with support from the Canadian Coast Guard, who will provide further information as it is available.”

How will the Deep Energy be able to help the missing submarine?

The Deep Energy is capable of working in depths of up to 9,842ft, and is equipped with deep-water cranes and two specialist ROVs.

It is hoped the North Sea vessel will be able to locate the missing submarine.

Constructed in 2013 and flagged in the Bahamas, Deep Energy is described by its owner as one of the largest and fastest pipelay vessels ever built.

The vessel diverted from its course at 5.37pm yesterday, arriving at the wreck site this morning.

According to submarine owner OceanGate, the Titan craft has life support systems which would enable it to remain underwater for up to 96 hours.

A French vessel, The Atalante, is also en route and expected to arrive within the search zone on Wednesday, according to the country’s maritime ministry.

The vessel is also equipped with a deepsea robot which could be used in the search.

