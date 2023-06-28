£1m Inverness car showroom aimed at under 35s set to open

A new Inverness showroom is set to open aiming to make cars affordable for younger people.

Dicksons of Inverness has invested a total of around £1m into their new project CARZAR.

The venue, which is set to open on September 1, will create 10 new jobs and will offer people the chance to buy quality affordable second hand cars.

The new project will open opposite the existing Dicksons showroom on Carsegate

Road.

Affordability the aim for CARZAR

Dicksons said that affordable second hand cars is “the best way forward”.

The project is being driven forward by managing director Fraser Bryce.

He believes that people aged from 20 to 35, in the main, are being priced out of the car market.

He said: “Young people have, to an extent, been left behind by rising vehicle prices.

“We thought we should create an opportunity for them to buy a quality car from a reputable dealer and arrange finance at their leisure.

“Or they can come in and browse some of the top-quality vehicles we will have in the showroom.”

Sharif Sheen has joined the the business and will head up CARZAR as the brand manager.

He was previously the general manager of a dealership in the Midlands and has relocated to the Highlands with his wife and four children.

App-y to help

As part of CARZAR, Dicksons are building an app which allows clients to make their choice on a preferred set of wheels.

It will also help customers check if they are eligible for the required credit.

The firm said this would help to avoid “potential embarrassment of being turned down” in a showroom.

The showroom say the app is still being developed with the aim of it being ready for early next year.

Dicksons has been in Inverness since 1972 and employs around 70 people.