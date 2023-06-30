New North Sea firm launched by former bosses of Spirit Energy and Faroe Petoleum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New North Sea firm launched by former bosses of Spirit Energy and Faroe Petoleum

Curium Resources aims to be a 'leading' player in the offshore sector.

By Allister Thomas
Graham Stewart and Chris Cox of Curium Resources.
Graham Stewart, left, is chairman of Curium Resources and Chris Cox, right, is CEO. Image: Curium Resources

A new North Sea exploration and production (E&P) company has been launched by former chief executives of Faroe Petroleum and Spirit Energy.

They have called it Curium Resources and it is registered to an address in Suffolk.

Graham Stewart, who led Aberdeen-based Faroe until its buyout by Norway’s DNO in 2019, is non-executive chairman of the company.

Chris Cox, until recently the interim CEO of Capricorn Energy and the former top boss at Spirit Energy, is chief executive.

Curium’s mission

According to its website, Curium aims to become a “leading and sustainable independent participant in the UK’s upstream energy sector”.

The firm says its geoscientists and engineers have identified “a number of promising opportunities”.

It plans to initially focus on “stranded and late life gas assets in the southern North Sea”.

New firm’s operations director, Douglas Nunn, has largest stake

Companies House filings list Douglas Nunn, the firm’s Norfolk-based operations and HSE (health, safety and environment) director, as the only person with significant control (over 25% but not more than 50%).

Curium says it will contribute to reliable natural gas supply in the UK, using “innovative technologies and best practices”.

The firm will also “evaluate and invest in opportunities for low-carbon gas production and carbon capture and storage”.

Graham Stewart and Faroe Petroleum

Curium’s chairman and chief executive are well-kent faces in the North Sea sector.

Mr Stewart founded Faroe in 1998 and was its chairman until 2002, when he took on the role of chief executive.

Faroe was acquired by DNO in a hostile takeover valuing the business at £640 million.

Mr Stewart said later he bore “no hard feelings” over what happened despite a war of words between the two companies in the run-up to the buyout.

He and other members of the former Faroe team launched London and Stavanger-based Longboat Energy in 2019, with him as chairman.

Chris Cox and Spirit Energy

Mr Cox stood down as CEO of Spirit Energy in February 2022 after six years with the firm and its parent company Centrica.

He has spent 40 years in the E&P sector with firms including Chevron, Hess and BG Group.

Earlier this year he was appointed interim CEO of Capricorn Energy, formerly Cairn Energy, after its planned merger with Tullow Oil fell through. Randy Neely, previously of Egypt-focused TransGlobe Energy, took on the role full-time earlier this month.

In a statement on Curium’s website, Mr Cox said: “Our vision is to be a leading and sustainable independent UK gas development and production company, providing a reliable source of energy to power homes and businesses, while minimising our impact on the environment through efficient innovative and responsible practices.

More from Press and Journal

Stagecoach 53 service bus
In full: Stagecoach Bluebird's proposed timetable changes across Aberdeenshire
Fiona Fernie, Kevin Gaw, Artist Penny Downes at Aberdeen Beach
Can you collect them all? The Big Hop Trail bounces into action with colourful…
To go with story by Louise Glen. Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.Image: Facebook/ DC THomson. Picture shows; Forensic officers arrive a the home of Elizabeth Watson.. Peterhead. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/06/2023
Son in court accused of stabbing Peterhead mum to death
Four women, including Frances Thomson (who is retiring) standing.
She's coming out of the kitchen: Moray school cook retires after nearly 50 years
Dell of Spey in Aviemore.
Dell of Spey in Aviemore town centre flowing once again after four years
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley pictured during a match at Balmoral Stadium.
'It's not going to be easy': Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley aware of upcoming…
CR0043618 Neil Drysdale. Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Big Interview with Albert Thomson, former police officer turned poet, who is working with Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen. Thursday 22nd June 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Albert Thomson's police career in Aberdeen inspired him to become a poet and champion…
Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Where do I park and can I bring a chair? Everything you need to…
It's champions Celtic first up for Ross County next season on August 5. Image: SNS Group
Ross County fearless for season opener at champions Celtic, says chief executive Steven Ferguson
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Jail for vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail 75-year-old Dons fan