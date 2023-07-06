Piper Alpha: North Sea crews to observe silence on 35th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Piper Alpha: North Sea crews to observe silence on 35th anniversary

Memorial service in Aberdeen starts at 1pm.

By Allister Thomas
Last year's service on July 6, 2022 . Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Last year's service on July 6, 2022 . Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

North Sea oil platforms will fall silent today to mark the 35th anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaster.

The tragedy on July 6 1988 claimed the lives of 167 men and remains the worst in the history of the global oil and gas sector.

Harbour Energy, the North Sea’s largest operator, said a minute of silence would be observed at each of its UK sites, including its offshore installations.

Onshore, a service is being held at the memorial gardens in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park, led by oil and gas chaplain the Reverend Gordon Craig.

The service will include a reading of the names of the 167 men lost, followed by a minute’s silence in remembrance, as well as a piper’s lament as wreaths are laid.

‘Space for families to remember’

Mr Craig said: “The one thing that stands out for me every year is the length of time it takes to read all of the names out – that really brings home the enormity, to me, of the loss of life, the numbers involved.”

The service provides a space for families to remember and feel their loss, and to show that Aberdeen – and the wider industry – has not forgotten that loss, he added.

From the industry side, with a new, younger generation coming through, it also provides a chance to reinforce lessons from the tragedy 35 years ago.

Reverand Gordon Craig, pictured in 2022.

Mr Craig said: “With so many folk now having no personal memory of Piper, (it helps) to remind people what can happen when things go desperately wrong and why it’s so important to follow the safety procedures learned following the disaster.

“In doing so, we honour those who lost their lives.”

The service takes place from 1pm.

Harbour Energy, whose sites will go silent for one minute at 10am, said: “The legacy of Piper Alpha is the safety culture that the offshore industry works to now and we remain absolutely committed to playing our part in that”.

I need no reminding how fortunate I am to be one of the 61 that survived.”

Steve Rae, Step Change in Safety

Industry leaders have been delivering their own tributes, including Steve Rae, head of Step Change in Safety and one of the 61 men who survived the night.

Mr Rae has been urging industry to revisit a 22-minute film – Remembering Piper: The Night that Changed our World – produced by Step Change in Safety.

“I need no reminding how fortunate I am to be one of the 61 that survived,” he said.

“The film, originally released in 2013 on the 25th anniversary of the disaster provides an impactful account of the events of that night, serving to remind us all why remaining vigilant and playing your part is so important.”

A still from Remembering Piper: The Night that Changed our World.

Skills body Opito highlighted estimates that 100,000 new workers will be required for the offshore energy industry over the next decade to achieve net-zero goals, as well as the need to make sure lessons from Piper Alpha continue to resonate amid the recruitment drive.

Opito chief executive John McDonald said: “The recommendations from Lord Cullen’s inquiry highlighted the critical importance of training and competency in safety critical industries and for more than 50 years, this has been Opito’s mission.”

He added: “It is our responsibility to work with industry and partners to uphold the lessons learned from Piper Alpha – which serve as a constant reminder to future generations about the paramount importance of safety.”

skills passport
Opito CEO John McDonald. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

Mark Wilson, health, safety and environment director at trade body Offshore Energies UK also highlighted the need to reinforce the message to the new generation.

Mr Wilson added: “There’s many in the industry that weren’t alive 35 years ago, in 1988, and are working in our industry safely. And many of those, thankfully, will not have seen a major accident.

“We need to ensure they recognise those threats are still there.”

