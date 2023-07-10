Teal West field gets green light from UK environmental regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Teal West field gets green light from UK environmental regulator

Production and development consents from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is expected to follow.

By Kelly Wilson
Render of Teal West development tied back to Anasuria FPSO. Image: Hibiscus Petroleum
Render of Teal West development tied back to Anasuria FPSO. Image: Hibiscus Petroleum

Anasuria Hibiscus’ Teal West oil and gas field in the North Sea has been given the green light from one of the UK’s two offshore regulators.

Environmental watchdog OPRED has given consent for the project after reviewing its environmental statement.

Production and development consents from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) are expected to follow “in due course”.

Set to be developed via a subsea tieback to the Anasuria FPSO around 108 miles east of Aberdeen, Teal West is expected to start drilling this year ahead of first oil in 2024.

The Teal and Teal South fields already produce as part of the Anasuria cluster linked to the FPSO of the same name.

Hibiscus said the West field is expected to have a production life of 10 years and, in a high production case, could reach a total of 10.4 million barrels of oil and 9.8 billion cubic feet of gas.

The development is initially planned as a single production well, followed potentially by two further wells for water injection and production.

According to project timelines, the injection well would be drilled in 2025-26 and the second projection well would follow in 2027.

The operator had been allied with NEO Energy, which held a 30% stake in Licence P2535, to develop the field.

However, it revealed in annual filings last year that NEO made the decision to withdraw from the licence last July.

The move, which saw NEO return its stake in the licence without compensation, left Hibiscus as the 100% owner and operator – and still keen to progress the development.

More from Business

Protesters gathered outside Wimbledon’s first gate (Victoria Jones/PA)
Climate activists protest against Barclays’ sponsorship outside Wimbledon gate
More than 100,000 holidaymakers have been hit by easyJet summer flight cancellations (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
EasyJet cancels 1,700 summer flights
Unite has voted to maintain its historic links with Labour – as its chief warned party leader Sir Keir Starmer to listen to the union’s demands amid a rift between the two organisations (PA)
Unite votes not to break historic link with Labour
Thames Water has secured another £750 million in emergency funding from its shareholders (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Thames Water averts nationalisation threat with £750m funding lifeline
Ofgem is calling on energy firms to publish clearly details of all their tariffs to allow consumers to make meaningful comparisons (PA)
Ofgem calls on firms to publish all tariffs amid return to fixed deals
Average two and five-year fixed-rate mortgages recently jumped back over the 6% mark (Joe Giddens/PA)
Average two-year fixed mortgage rate close to surpassing post-mini-budget peak
BT is searching for a new chief executive as Philip Jansen plans to leave within the next year (BT/PA)
BT begins search for new chief executive as Philip Jansen plans exit
Utility giant Thames Water has said its shareholders agreed to pump in another £750 million in funding, but warned another £2.5 billion will be needed by 2030 (PA)
Thames Water agrees £750m funding deal but warns ‘significantly’ more needed
Martin Gilbert
Exclusive: Martin Gilbert explains why he is selling luxury mansion in Aberdeen
Helen Rankin.
Meet the woman leading an international space race from Inverness