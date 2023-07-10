New Aberdeen coach Peter Leven’s European experience will be vital, says boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen coach Peter Leven’s European experience will be vital, says boss Barry Robson

Recently-appointed Aberdeen first-team coach Leven has been a successful assistant manager in Belarus and Russia and also has Uefa Champions League qualifier experience.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven with Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson during a training session. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven with Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson during a training session. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes new coach Peter Leven’s European experience will be vital in the upcoming campaign.

The Dons are guaranteed European group stage action until at least mid-December.

Leven was recently appointed to Robson’s backroom staff as first-team coach, taking on the role vacated by Liam Fox.

Leven, 39 has experience of management and coaching overseas and also in European competitions.

He was Lee McCulloch’s assistant at Kilmarnock for two seasons before a successful two-year spell at Belarusian Premier League side Dynamo Brest.

Leven was a key part of the Dynamo Brest management team who won the 2019 league title and two Belarusian Super Cups.

With Marcel Licka manager and Leven as No.2, Dynamo Brest reached the Uefa Champions League qualifiers.

Dynamo Brest beat Astana 6-3 (Kazakhstan) and FK Sarajevo 2-1 (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

However, they narrowly lost to Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 (Israel) in the third qualifying round to miss out on the group stages.

Leven teamed up with Licka again at Russian club FC Orenburg in 2021.

The duo helped guide the team to immediate promotion to the Russian top-flight via the play-offs.

Robson believes that Continental experience will be vital as Aberdeen compete in the Euro groups for the first time since the Uefa Cup in 2007.

He said: “We are going to be playing in Europe, which is a big thing, and Peter is really experienced there.

Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.

“He has worked in some tough leagues in Europe.

“Peter also has great contacts all over Europe, which will be really beneficial as we prepare for the challenges ahead this season.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (R) and coach Peter Leven during a training session. Image: SNS.

‘Peter is a perfect fit all round’

Aberdeen will begin their European campaign in the Europa League play-offs on Thursday, August 24.

Should the Dons win that play-off, they will qualify for the Europa League group stages.

If Aberdeen lose the play-off, they will drop down into the group stages of the Conference League.

Aberdeen will discover their play-off opponents when the draw is made on Monday, August 7.

During his playing career, Leven starred for Kilmarnock for seven years before moving to England.

Aberdeen’s Scott Severin (left) goes for ball alongside Kilmarnock’s Peter Leven. Image: SNS.

He then played for MK Dons, Chesterfield and Oxford before a long-term knee injury forced him into early retirement at just 29.

Leven then took on an Academy post with Middlesbrough before returning to Kilmarnock to be Lee McCulloch’s assistant for two years.

It was after that spell at Kilmarnock that Leven’s overseas adventure in Belarus and Russia began.

Robson insists Leven will also be key to helping rising stars progress from the academy into the first team.

He said: “Peter worked at all levels and knows how to work with the younger players.

“The link that we want to put in there, he knows that inside out as well.

“Peter is a perfect fit all round.

“That’s the important role he has got and 70 percent of that will be with the first team.

“He has also got the development squad coming through who need to be visible to me and Steve (Agnew, assistant manager).

“He is the one that will do that as well.

“It is an important job at the football club.”

Aberdeen players training at Cormack Park ahead of the new season. Image: SNS.

Leven’s in-depth analysis impressed

Leven was drafted in to assist Robson and No. 2 Steve Agnew, replacing Fox who is now at Hearts as their B team head coach.

In a summer of change at Pittodrie, Robson has also signed six new players.

Captain Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Nicky Devlin, Ester Sokler and Ross Doohan have all been secured on permanent deals.

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has also arrived on a season-long loan from the six-time European champions.

Aberdeen hope to complete more signings soon with pre-season training ramping up with friendly matches set to start this week.

On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.

Robson said: ”I was on a pro-licence four or five years ago and I remember Peter taking a training session and he impressed me right away.

“That always stuck in my mind.

“He had a good voice, was enthusiastic and is very bright in the game.

“I spoke to him a few times and over the last couple of weeks I had him up to Cormack Park.

“Peter gave me an in-depth analysis of how he works and what he does.

“It was quite close to how I saw things.”

Graeme Shinnie during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Leven will ‘challenge’ boss Robson

Leven was at the recent week-long warm weather training camp in Portugal.

The Dons are now back in the Granite City and are set to face Highland League Turriff United away on Wednesday evening.

Robson insists Leven is a coach who will “challenge” him.

New first-team coach Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “Peter is a top quality coach and a good guy who has fitted into the culture right away.

“He is very experienced being manager, assistant manager he has done it all.

“It is people like that I like round about to challenge me.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Brodie Greenwood in action for Aberdeen FC Women. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen FC Women's player Brodie Greenwood joins Hearts
New Aberdeen signing Ester Sokler arrived on a three-year deal from Slovenian club NK Radomlje. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson gives lowdown on how summer signings have performed in pre-season…
Aberdeen's summer signing Leighton Clarkson, who signed a four-year deal from Liverpool. Image: SNS.
Signing Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson 'shows where the club is at', says Aberdeen captain Graeme…
Joe Lewis captaining Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: There was no medal but many highlights as Joe Lewis bids farewell…
Just some of Aberdeen's home kits from over the years.
Which of Aberdeen's home kits from the last 50 years is your favourite?
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie's ability to 'run the dressing room' will be vital in Aberdeen's…
Keeper Joe Lewis has called time on seven years at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Revealed: Keeper Joe Lewis explains his decision to leave Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Summer signing Ester Sokler can push Duk and Bojan Miovski to even…
Aberdeen teenager striker Lewis Pirie, 15, in action. Photo supplied by Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen teen Lewis Pirie reportedly set for £200,000 move to Leeds United
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis applauds the fans at full time after a 2-1 win over Dundee. Image: SNS.
Veteran keeper Joe Lewis to leave Aberdeen