ICR Group taking on 30 more workers in Aberdeen after record year

ICR Group, of Aberdeen, is launching a recruitment drive for 50 new workers to support expansion plans after a record year.

The maintenance, inspection and integrity firm said 30 of these new roles were likely to be in its home city.

It is believed the company is on the lookout for technicians and drone pilots for inspection projects, as well as sales, commercial and engineering talent to support growth.

Turnover hit £41.7m in 2022-23

The recruitment comes on the back of record turnover, which reached £41.7 million in the firm’s 2022-23 trading year.

Sales were up 20% year-on-year and the highest since the firm’s launch in 2011.

ICR said its growth was driven by strong activity in its core energy sector operations, as well as the roll-out of a global expansion strategy and diversification into other sectors.

Global headcount has increased by 15% since May 2022, to 235, with this figure expected to swell to 285 during the next phase of the company’s expansion.

ICR has cemented a customer base in the UK and Norwegian North Sea markets.

Recent contract wins include a service agreement with Petrofac worth more than £1m a year.

ICR’s international footprint is growing in tandem. As well as its Bridge of Don headquarters, the firm has UK bases in Carnforth and Hemel Hempstead, overseas operations in Norway, Abu Dhabi, the US and Australia, plus partners in more than 25 countries.

“Record activity” in the Middle East has brought in work in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and also secured a new partner in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, ICR’s US operations now boast an 18-strong team in Houston in the US.

Other expansion hotspots for ICR include Guyana and West Africa

The Texan workforce is carrying out onshore telecoms drone inspection work and Gulf of Mexico repairs.

Earlier this year ICR secured a new partner in Guyana and grew its footprint in West Africa – markets where further expansion is planned. Ongoing diversification is seeing ICR move into sectors including renewables, telecoms, petrochemicals, nuclear and defence.

ICR chief executive Jim Beveridge recently told Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal “standing still is not an option” for the business.

Energy transition ambition

On the firm’s latest recruitment plans Mr Beveridge said: “This is extremely positive growth for our business, and testament to the hard work and drive of our team.

“The continued internationalisation of ICR further supports our long-term sustainability, ultimately helping to create meaningful and lasting jobs to make us part of the energy transition.

“These outcomes illustrate how the business is remaining relevant across multiple sectors as we diversify our portfolio, while maintaining and developing opportunities in existing markets.

“These are exciting times for ICR as we repeatedly demonstrate our value-adding capabilities and, consequently, strengthen our market position.”