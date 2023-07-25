ICR Group taking on 30 more workers in Aberdeen after record year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

ICR Group taking on 30 more workers in Aberdeen after record year

The company is growing its global headcount and footprint as it diversifies into new markets.

By Andrew Dykes
An ICR Group employee working offshore.
An ICR Group employee working offshore. Image: ICR

ICR Group, of Aberdeen, is launching a recruitment drive for 50 new workers to support expansion plans after a record year.

The maintenance, inspection and integrity firm said 30 of these new roles were likely to be in its home city.

It is believed the company is on the lookout for technicians and drone pilots for inspection projects, as well as sales, commercial and engineering talent to support growth.

Turnover hit £41.7m in 2022-23

The recruitment comes on the back of record turnover, which reached £41.7 million in the firm’s 2022-23 trading year.

Sales were up 20% year-on-year and the highest since the firm’s launch in 2011.

ICR said its growth was driven by strong activity in its core energy sector operations, as well as the roll-out of a global expansion strategy and diversification into other sectors.

Senior management team members Russell Collins, Jim Beveridge, Ross McHardy and Antonio Caraballo are steering growth globally for Aberdeen firm ICR Group.
l-r Senior management team members Russell Collins, Jim Beveridge, Ross McHardy and Antonio Caraballo are steering growth globally for Aberdeen firm ICR Group. Image: ICR

Global headcount has increased by 15% since May 2022, to 235, with this figure expected to swell to 285 during the next phase of the company’s expansion.

ICR has cemented a customer base in the UK and Norwegian North Sea markets.

Recent contract wins include a service agreement with Petrofac worth more than £1m a year.

ICR is a technology-focused provider of specialist maintenance, inspection and integrity solutions across multiple sectors, including energy.

ICR’s international footprint is growing in tandem. As well as its Bridge of Don headquarters, the firm has UK bases in Carnforth and Hemel Hempstead, overseas operations in Norway, Abu Dhabi, the US and Australia, plus partners in more than 25 countries.

“Record activity” in the Middle East has brought in work in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and also secured a new partner in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, ICR’s US operations now boast an 18-strong team in Houston in the US.

Other expansion hotspots for ICR include Guyana and West Africa

The Texan workforce is carrying out onshore telecoms drone inspection work and Gulf of Mexico repairs.

Earlier this year ICR secured a new partner in Guyana and grew its footprint in West Africa – markets where further expansion is planned. Ongoing diversification is seeing ICR move into sectors including renewables, telecoms, petrochemicals, nuclear and defence.

ICR chief executive Jim Beveridge recently told Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal “standing still is not an option” for the business.

Energy transition ambition

On the firm’s latest recruitment plans Mr Beveridge said: “This is extremely positive growth for our business, and testament to the hard work and drive of our team.

“The continued internationalisation of ICR further supports our long-term sustainability, ultimately helping to create meaningful and lasting jobs to make us part of the energy transition.

“These outcomes illustrate how the business is remaining relevant across multiple sectors as we diversify our portfolio, while maintaining and developing opportunities in existing markets.

“These are exciting times for ICR as we repeatedly demonstrate our value-adding capabilities and, consequently, strengthen our market position.”

More from Business

Deanestor is supplying furniture for Countesswells School & Greyhope in Aberdeen. Image: Neil Hastie
'Inspirational learning environment' to be created for Aberdeen schoolchildren
The move comes amid a rise in the creation of ‘deepfake’ adverts (Alamy/PA)
Tougher rules will target illegal ads and fake influencer scams, says Government
Offshore wind farms could be fast-tracked through the planning process under new reforms (Alamy/PA)
Planning ‘red tape’ could be cut to speed up major energy projects
The union said worrying numbers of staff are leaving the profession and not enough is being done to recruit more workers (PA)
Radiographers at 37 NHS trusts in England going on strike over pay
The publisher of The Daily and Sunday Telegraph says most of its annual sales now come from subscriptions (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Telegraph publisher hails profit rise amid subscription push as bidders circle
Nigel Farage said the spotlight should return to NatWest, following the BBC’s apology (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Nigel Farage wants ‘spotlight’ on NatWest over source of BBC story
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said ‘communities must have a say’ (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tory approach to housebuilding ‘targeted not protectionist’, says Sunak
The first walkout by consultants in England in almost 50 years led to thousands of appointments being cancelled (Dave Higgens/PA)
More than 67,000 hospital appointments cancelled due to strike by consultants
Shares rose in the City on Monday (John Walton/PA)
FTSE rises despite bleaker-than-expected economic data
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. The intermediate section was won by Gregor Milne from Kennieshillock Picture shows; The intermediate winners . Towcester in Northamptonshire.. Supplied by British Charolais Cattle Society Date; 18/07/2023
Young Charolais breeder from Morayshire wins award