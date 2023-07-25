Shetland school pupils asked for their views on mental health

Youngsters from across Shetland are being urged to have their say on mental health provisions in secondary schools.

Pupils are being encouraged to take part in an anonymous survey, which covers a variety of topics including mental health and attitudes towards school and safety.

The survey explores wellbeing through the Warwickshire-Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Scale (WEMWBS) – a 14-item scale of positively worded statements covering feeling and functioning aspects of wellbeing.

All the questions were included in the Health and Wellbeing Census undertaken across a number of local authorities in Scotland last year.

The results of that census, published in May 2023, highlighted higher levels of mental wellbeing in Shetland than anywhere else in Scotland other than East Renfrewshire in specific school stages.

Mental health among young people

Since lockdown, the mental health of young people has been a huge concern.

The survey includes a section of additional wellbeing questions first asked as part of the Lockdown Lowdown surveys. There is also a section for pupils who have left school this year in an effort to gather levels of school leaver satisfaction.

Catherine Hughson, vice-chairwoman of the education and families committee at Shetland Island Council, said: “Promoting the wellbeing of pupils is central to the work of schools and the local authority and understanding how young people feel about their mental wellbeing, and experience of school once they leave, is an essential part of how we continue to make improvements in this area.

“I would encourage all young people who started in S1-6 in August 2022 to complete the survey.”

To take part, click here before August 11.