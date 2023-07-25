BrewDog to open new pub in Amsterdam train station

North-east brewing and pub giant BrewDog is to open a bar at Amsterdam’s Centraal Station later this year.

Due to open in the Autumn it will be the first BrewDog in a travel location in mainland Europe.

It comes just months after the Ellon-headquartered business announced it is to open a bar at London Gatwick airport this year.

BrewDog co-founder and chief executive James Watt said: “Amsterdam has always had a vibrant craft beer scene.

“We’re really excited to be expanding our partnership with SSP to open a fantastic new bar within the city’s historic Centraal Station – which will be the first travel location bar of its kind in mainland Europe.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming travellers to Amsterdam when we open later in the year.”

‘Iconic BrewDog elements’

The new pub is the result of a partnership between the company and SSP Group, which operates food and beverage outlets in travel locations globally.

The Centraal Station BrewDog will feature views of the city’s famous waterways and will incorporate a number of iconic BrewDog elements, including neon lights and ‘press for beer’ buttons throughout.

According to BrewDog, its new Dutch bar will offer a “unique BrewDog menu, locally crafted to reflect the region” but the beeer offering will be “front and centre”.

Peter Hoekstra, managing director SSP Nederland BV, said: “We are delighted to be bringing such a fun, innovative and exciting brand to Amsterdam Centraal.

“We’ve worked closely with the BrewDog team to create a tailored Dutch offer that our rail customers are sure to love.”

BrewDog brand growing

BrewDog’s bar footprint is expanding around the world with new sites opening in the US, India and Australia in the past few months.

Earlier this year the company announced a partnership with Bud China to open bars in the world’s biggest beer market.

SSP has some of the best-known food and drink brands in its portfolio.

These include M&S Simply Food, Starbucks and Burger King, which it runs under franchise arrangements.

The group also has its own brands – such as Millie’s Cookies and Upper Crust.