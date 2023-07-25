BrewDog to open new pub in Amsterdam train station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

BrewDog to open new pub in Amsterdam train station

The company is looking to open bars across the world.

By Kelly Wilson
BrewDog is to open a bar in Amsterdam's Centraal Station. Image: Powerscourt Group
BrewDog is to open a bar in Amsterdam's Centraal Station. Image: Powerscourt Group

North-east brewing and pub giant BrewDog is to open a bar at Amsterdam’s Centraal Station later this year.

Due to open in the Autumn it will be the first BrewDog in a travel location in mainland Europe.

It comes just months after the Ellon-headquartered business announced it is to open a bar at London Gatwick airport this year.

BrewDog co-founder and chief executive James Watt said: “Amsterdam has always had a vibrant craft beer scene.

“We’re really excited to be expanding our partnership with SSP to open a fantastic new bar within the city’s historic Centraal Station – which will be the first travel location bar of its kind in mainland Europe.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming travellers to Amsterdam when we open later in the year.”

‘Iconic BrewDog elements’

The new pub is the result of a partnership between the company and SSP Group, which operates food and beverage outlets in travel locations globally.

The Centraal Station BrewDog will feature views of the city’s famous waterways and will incorporate a number of iconic BrewDog elements, including neon lights and ‘press for beer’ buttons throughout.

According to BrewDog, its new Dutch bar will offer a “unique BrewDog menu, locally crafted to reflect the region” but the beeer offering will be “front and centre”.

Peter Hoekstra, managing director SSP Nederland BV, said: “We are delighted to be bringing such a fun, innovative and exciting brand to Amsterdam Centraal.

“We’ve worked closely with the BrewDog team to create a tailored Dutch offer that our rail customers are sure to love.”

BrewDog brand growing

BrewDog’s bar footprint is expanding around the world with new sites opening in the US, India and Australia in the past few months.

Earlier this year the company announced a partnership with Bud China to open bars in the world’s biggest beer market.

How the new BrewDog at Gatwick will look.
How the new BrewDog at Gatwick will look. Image: BrewDog

SSP has some of the best-known food and drink brands in its portfolio.

These include M&S Simply Food, Starbucks and Burger King, which it runs under franchise arrangements.

The group also has its own brands – such as Millie’s Cookies and Upper Crust.

More from Business

JLR has had a good return to fortune. (JLR)
Jaguar Land Rover overcomes recent losses to make £435m profit in first financial quarter
The Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh
Fraserburgh pub to pull its last pint as a Wetherspoons following sale
Passenger numbers at Inverness Airport grew by 17.6% . Image: 3x1 Group
Hial airport passenger numbers up more than 10% on a year ago
Unilever has said it would allow its Russian workers to be conscripted to the armed forces (Chris Radburn/PA)
Unilever chose ‘least bad’ option by staying in Russia, boss says
Lurg Harvey ET won the Scottish National Beltex show. Photo: Kayley Kennedy
Aberdeenshire Beltex breeder is Scottish champion
Reach, the publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mirror newspapers, saw digital revenues slump 16.1% in the six months to June 25 (PA)
Mirror publisher Reach suffers blow from Facebook news changes
Spotify will increase its main subscription fees for UK customers (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Spotify subscription fees to rise in the UK, US and Australia
Speyburn distillery in Rothes has decided to open its doors to the public. Image: Speyburn Distillery
Historic Speyside distillery announces new 'behind the scenes' tours
HSBC, Nationwide Building Society and TSB failed to provide payment transaction histories to some former customers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
HSBC, Nationwide and TSB failed to send transaction histories to some customers
Members of the Society of Radiographers on the picket line outside the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Radiographers in England take to picket lines over pay and staffing