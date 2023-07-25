Windfarm worker killed best friend in tragic crash caused by ‘momentary loss of concentration’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Windfarm worker killed best friend in tragic crash caused by ‘momentary loss of concentration’

Ford Transit driver Tomasz Aleksandruk was looking in the wrong direction when he pulled out into the path of an oncoming HGV.

By David Love
The aftermath of the crash on the A9 near Kingussie that killed windfarm worker Maik Balzat. Image: DC Thomson
The aftermath of the crash on the A9 near Kingussie that killed windfarm worker Maik Balzat. Image: DC Thomson

A windfarm worker killed his best friend when he drove his van out of a junction and into the path of an oncoming lorry.

Tomasz Aleksandruk, a Polish national, was looking in the wrong direction when he pulled onto the A9 in his Ford Transit with workmate Maik Balzat in the passenger seat.

The crash, at the junction of an unclassified road at Mains of Balavil, about a mile north of Kingussie, killed his 34-year-old friend instantly, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Aleksandruk, who is now living in Lehrte, Germany, admitted causing death by careless driving today.

Damaged van and lorry after the crash on the A9, about a mile north of Kingussie.
Ford Transit driver Tomasz Aleksandruk pulled out onto the A9 about a mile north of Kingussie and crashed into an HGV. Image: DC Thomson

Fiscal depute Niall Macdonald told the court that at around noon on June 24 2020 the two men were on their way back from a windfarm in the area after being told they weren’t required to work.

“Their left-hand drive van was on an unclassified road and there was a give way line at the junction onto the A9,” he said.

“He stopped and pulled out with the intention of going north and crossed into the path of a Scania vehicle pulling a trailer travelling south.

“The HGV was unable to avoid a collision and hit the van head-on.”

Mr Macdonald said Aleksandruk, 42, and Mr Balzat, who suffered multiple injuries, were trapped in their van.

The accused had a seizure and had to be taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. He was discharged on July 5.

A9 crash caused by ‘momentary loss of concentration’

Mr Macdonald added: “When interviewed by police, he said he looked both ways and could not see any danger. He said that Maik was a big man and may have blocked his view.”

Aleksandruk was unable to make a personal appearance at court today and defence solicitor Paul Dunn asked Sheriff Gary Aitken to deal with the case in his client’s absence.

Mr Dunn explained: “He was on his way to get a flight from Gatwick to Inverness. But most of the airlines were diverting their aircraft to Greece to evacuate tourists caught up in the wildfires.”

Mr Dunn said his client had always accepted responsibility for the death of his “best friend”.

“He thinks of him every day. He can only think he looked left first and not right which he should have checked first,” said Mr Dunn.

“It was a momentary loss of concentration and the consequences have been tragic.

Police at the scene of the crash on the A9.
Police collision investigators examine the scene of the tragedy. Image: DC Thomson

“He was badly injured having broken his arm, lost hearing in one ear and has restricted movement down the right side of his body, which has left him with pain all his life.”

Sheriff Aitken said: “It is surprising he survived at all.”

Fining Aleksandruk £2,000 and banning him from driving in the UK for 14 months, the sheriff said: “This was an appalling incident with dreadful consequences for all.

“Driving is a significant responsibility and a very minor inattention can have terrible consequences.

“There is nothing I can do to bring Mr Balzat back or put a value on his life.”

More from Crime & Courts

The aftermath of the crash on the A9 near Kingussie that killed windfarm worker Maik Balzat. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen photographer on trial accused of sexual offences against 13 females
The aftermath of the crash on the A9 near Kingussie that killed windfarm worker Maik Balzat. Image: DC Thomson
No jail for sex offender who groomed boy and groped him under a blanket
The aftermath of the crash on the A9 near Kingussie that killed windfarm worker Maik Balzat. Image: DC Thomson
Spanish tourist in court after motorcyclist dies on A82 at Glencoe
A cannabis plant.
Migrant forced to work in Aberdeen cannabis factory to pay off people smugglers
The aftermath of the crash on the A9 near Kingussie that killed windfarm worker Maik Balzat. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole children's Christmas presents in £15,000 house raid
J&M Patterson in Alness.
1,000 illegal vapes and 200 fake cigarettes discovered in Highland shop
The aftermath of the crash on the A9 near Kingussie that killed windfarm worker Maik Balzat. Image: DC Thomson
Uncle who stabbed nephew to death remanded to state hospital
Aberdeen Sheriff Court and Richard Mearns
Former Aberdeen oil worker, 74, admits historic sex abuse of girls
The aftermath of the crash on the A9 near Kingussie that killed windfarm worker Maik Balzat. Image: DC Thomson
Schoolboy downloaded child abuse content including vile video of baby
The aftermath of the crash on the A9 near Kingussie that killed windfarm worker Maik Balzat. Image: DC Thomson
Man leaps from dock and runs out of courtroom after hearing he's going to…