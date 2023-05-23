BrewDog to open new airport pub at London Gatwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

BrewDog to open new airport pub at London Gatwick

The company is looking to follow up with bars at other UK airports as well as railway stations

By Keith Findlay
Artist's impression of the new BrewDog pub planned for London Gatwick Airport.
Artist's impression of the new BrewDog pub planned for London Gatwick Airport. Image: BrewDog

North-east brewing and pub giant BrewDog is to open a bar at London Gatwick Airport later this year.

It is due to open in December and will be one of many Ellon-based BrewDog expects to launch in airports and railway stations around the UK. The company already has a bar at Edinburgh Airport.

The new pub is the result of a partnership between the company and SSP Group, which operates food and beverage outlets in travel locations globally.

BrewDog co-founder and chief executive James Watt said: This partnership with SSP will bring brilliant new craft beer experiences to thousands of travellers. It’s part of our own journey as a business..”

How the new BrewDog at Gatwick will look.
How the new BrewDog at Gatwick will look. Image: BrewDog

Kari Daniels, chief executive, SSP UK and Ireland said: “BrewDog is a globally renowned brand, with an incredible back story and huge potential to do well in the travel space.

“It’s a brilliant next step in our growth to help BrewDog build their brand in the UK travel market, and we’re confident our shared values and combined expertise will pave the way for a successful partnership.

“London Gatwick, which is a truly international airport and welcomes a particularly relevant passenger demographic, is an excellent starting place for our adventure together.”

‘Fantastic brand’

Gatwick chief commercial officer Jonathan Pollard described BrewDog as “a fantastic brand” which would likely be well received by passengers.

According to BrewDog, its new Gatwick pub will offer guests an “innovative menu specially tailored for the airport location” but “beer will be the hero”.

The move into the travel sector will expand BrewDog’s reach, bringing its range of award-winning craft beers to international travellers and those on the move.

More than 32.8 million passengers passed through Gatwick last year.

Artist's impression of new BrewDog at London Gatwick Airport.
BrewDog plans to open more pubs in airports and railway stations. Image: BrewDog

BrewDog’s bar footprint is expanding around the world with new sites opening in the US, India and Australia in the past few months.

Earlier this year the company announced a partnership with Bud China to open bars in the world’s biggest beer market.

SSP has some of the best-known food and drink brands in its portfolio.

These include M&S Simply Food, Starbucks and Burger King, which it runs under franchise arrangements.

The group also has its own brands – such as Millie’s Cookies and Upper Crust.

Other potential locations for a BrewDog pub?

SSP’s current UK operations include food and drink outlets at Heathrow, London City, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester Birmingham, Glasgow, Belfast International and Dublin airports.

It also has sites at a number of London railway – Victoria, King’s Cross, Euston, Liverpool Street, Paddington and London Bridge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]