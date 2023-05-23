BrewDog to open new airport pub at London Gatwick

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east brewing and pub giant BrewDog is to open a bar at London Gatwick Airport later this year.

It is due to open in December and will be one of many Ellon-based BrewDog expects to launch in airports and railway stations around the UK. The company already has a bar at Edinburgh Airport.

The new pub is the result of a partnership between the company and SSP Group, which operates food and beverage outlets in travel locations globally.

BrewDog co-founder and chief executive James Watt said: This partnership with SSP will bring brilliant new craft beer experiences to thousands of travellers. It’s part of our own journey as a business..”

Kari Daniels, chief executive, SSP UK and Ireland said: “BrewDog is a globally renowned brand, with an incredible back story and huge potential to do well in the travel space.

“It’s a brilliant next step in our growth to help BrewDog build their brand in the UK travel market, and we’re confident our shared values and combined expertise will pave the way for a successful partnership.

“London Gatwick, which is a truly international airport and welcomes a particularly relevant passenger demographic, is an excellent starting place for our adventure together.”

‘Fantastic brand’

Gatwick chief commercial officer Jonathan Pollard described BrewDog as “a fantastic brand” which would likely be well received by passengers.

According to BrewDog, its new Gatwick pub will offer guests an “innovative menu specially tailored for the airport location” but “beer will be the hero”.

The move into the travel sector will expand BrewDog’s reach, bringing its range of award-winning craft beers to international travellers and those on the move.

More than 32.8 million passengers passed through Gatwick last year.

BrewDog’s bar footprint is expanding around the world with new sites opening in the US, India and Australia in the past few months.

Earlier this year the company announced a partnership with Bud China to open bars in the world’s biggest beer market.

SSP has some of the best-known food and drink brands in its portfolio.

These include M&S Simply Food, Starbucks and Burger King, which it runs under franchise arrangements.

The group also has its own brands – such as Millie’s Cookies and Upper Crust.

Other potential locations for a BrewDog pub?

SSP’s current UK operations include food and drink outlets at Heathrow, London City, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester Birmingham, Glasgow, Belfast International and Dublin airports.

It also has sites at a number of London railway – Victoria, King’s Cross, Euston, Liverpool Street, Paddington and London Bridge.