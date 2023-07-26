Dana sets date for end of production from ‘radical’ North Sea vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dana sets date for end of production from ‘radical’ North Sea vessel

Final shutdown is expected to happen around the end of March 2024.

By Hamish Penman and Keith Findlay
The Western Isles FPSO west of Shetland.
The Western Isles FPSO west of Shetland. Image: Dana Petroleum

North Sea firm Dana Petroleum has set a rough date for the shutdown of its Western Isles floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel west of Shetland.

An agreement with equity partner Neo Energy was reached earlier this year to end production from the FPSO “on or around” March 31 2024.

This would mean a permanent shutdown less than seven years after start-up.

“Disclosures and paperwork have been submitted to the authorities in the UK to progress to this phase and the appropriate documentation will be prepared as the decommissioning project matures,” Aberdeen-based Dana said in its accounts for 2022.

Work on the FPSO to prepare it for removal could start later this year

It follows the submission of a draft decommissioning plan for the FPSO to the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (Opred) in February.

Dana’s document said work to prepare the floating asset for removal could start as early as the final quarter of this year, although the vessel’s ultimate fate is still under wraps.

Designed by Sevan SSP and started up in late 2017, the Western Isles produces from the Harris and Barra oilfields around 100 miles east of Shetland in the northern North Sea.

The Western Isles production unit gets ready to sail from China to Scotland in 2015.
The Western Isles production unit gets ready to sail from China to Scotland in 2015.

Dana has a 77% operated stake in the asset, while the remaining 23% is held by Neo Energy.

According to Dana, the vessel will be disconnected from its mooring system and risers before being towed to port for cleaning and/or refurbishment.

From there, the vessel will either be reused or sent to a licensed facility for dismantling and recycling.

Should no reuse option be identified, Opred will be “advised on the fate of the vessel”.

Dana’s profits skyrocketed last year, while revenue nearly trebled

Dana’s 2022 results revealed pre-tax profits of £371 million last year, a huge jump on the £22m recorded in 2021.

Revenue for the latest period totalled £839m, nearly treble the £298m posted for the previous year as the company reaped the benefits of sustained higher oil and gas prices.

The industry’s bountiful takings in recent times have proved to be a double-edged sword, because of the UK Government’s energy profits levy.

The levy, or windfall tax, was introduced in May 2022 and increased a few months later.

It means oil and gas companies now have to contend with a headline tax rate of 75%, although there are investment incentives to offset this.

Dana’s £212 million windfall tax hit

As a result of the policy, Dana was hit with an additional windfall tax charge of £212m for 2022.

The company’s improved results were also the result of production from the Tolmount field, with first gas achieved in April 2022.

Dana is a 50% partner alongside operator Harbour Energy in the southern North Sea gas development.

Harbour Energy North Sea
The Tolmount platform in the southern North Sea.

There are plans to develop the area further through Tolmount East, a tie-back to the existing platform.

Harbour Energy completed a development well on the extension earlier this year.

Tolmount East may start up later this year

Dana has now confirmed it is on course to start producing from Tolmount East in late Q4 2023 or early Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, Dana has “committed to drilling” two further UK prospects this year – Earn and K2, the latter of which is operated by Ithaca Energy.

Dana is owned by Korea National Oil Corporation, which acquired the business in a £1.7 billion takeover in late 2010.

Made in China: Western Isles FPSO a radical departure from traditional North Sea designs

The Western Isles FPSO is thought to be the first in the UK constructed entirely in China.

The £250m-plus structure is round, a radical departure from the FPSO ships traditionally used in the North Sea.

It was not be the first round FPSO to be used in UK waters at start-up but it was the largest, with a storage capacity of up to 400,000 barrels of oil and handling capability for up to 40,000 barrels per day.

The Western Isles FPSO under construction in China.
The Western Isles FPSO under construction in China.

