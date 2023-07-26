Inspectors discover string of medication errors at Nairn care home – including resident being given two doses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inspectors discover string of medication errors at Nairn care home – including resident being given two doses

The Care Inspectorate made an unannounced visit to Manor Care Centre in May, and have raised concern about the management of residents' medication.

By Louise Glen
Manor Care Centre was inspected by three officers from the Care Inspectorate.
Manor Care Centre was inspected by three officers from the Care Inspectorate. Image: Google.

Inspectors have raised serious concerns about the way staff at a Nairn care home manage residents’ medication.

The Care Inspectorate visited Manor Care Centre in May, and were alarmed after seeing one staff member give the same medication to the same patient twice.

During the unannounced visit, inspectors found “many errors” when they sampled medication distribution, discovering patients had been given more or less of their required prescription on a number of occasions.

They ruled the administration of medication was not being done safely, and graded the home as weak for its support of resident wellbeing and leadership.

There were significant weaknesses in the care given at The Manor Care Centre. Image: Shutterstock.

Inspectors also said they were not “confident people’s pain was being managed effectively”.

In a report, inspectors said staff at the 43-bed Cawdor Road home appeared rushed, and focused most of their time on task-orientated care and support.

Health and well-being ‘at risk of harm’

They also raised concerns about the time taken to implement improvements.

The report states: “Improvements were not happening in a timely manner, nor consistently across the service.

Audits of medication had identified several areas for improvement, dating as far back as December 2022. We found that the necessary improvements had not been made.

“This meant people’s health and well-being was at risk of harm because medication administration had not been safe.

“We made several requirements and areas for improvements at previous inspections. Many of those have not been met within the required timescales.

various prescriptions in the form of pills and tablets
Medication was not given out to patients in the way it was prescribed. Image: Stock.

“We raised our concerns at feedback about the services capacity to improve. All of these factors combined indicate there is insufficient capacity and skill to support improvements effectively and to embed changes in practice.”

“The pace of change had been too slow, with improvements not being made in some areas.”

The Care Inspectorate has put a number of improvement requirements in place.

‘Safety and well-being is a priority’

A spokeswoman for Manor Care Centre said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our utmost priority so, understandably, we are disappointed that standards have not been maintained.

“We are working hard to ensure that the sustainable changes which have already begun are embedded in the service as soon as possible.

“We have immediately implemented an action plan and we are working closely with the Health and Social Care Partnership, local multi-disciplinary partners, and our existing team on the standards of care and resident outcomes.

“We have had regular and transparent contact with residents, staff and families to reassure them that our colleagues remain focused on ensuring everyone at Manor Care Centre receives the highest standards of personalised, quality care and support.””

