Shell announces UK North Sea Penguins delay alongside latest results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Shell announces UK North Sea Penguins delay alongside latest results

Energy giant also delivers 15% dividend boost for shareholders as climate activists target company's London HQ.

By Hamish Penman and Keith Findlay
Shell's Shearwater production hub in the UK North Sea.
Shell's Shearwater production hub in the UK North Sea.

The arrival of Shell’s first new manned vessel in the UK for 30 years is delayed, the supermajor’s chief executive confirmed today.

Wael Sawan expects a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO)  vessel to leave Norway for the UK North Sea Penguins field in 2024, rather than 2023 as originally thought.

First oil from Penguins – about 150 miles north-east of Shetland – could flow next year.

The FPSO is currently in Aibel’s yard in Haugesund after her maiden voyage from China earlier this year.

Mr Sawan said: “Because of Covid, there were some challenges completing some of the key works required for the facility.”

Shell profits cut by half as oil and gas prices cool

A redevelopment of a former tie-back field to the Brent Charlie hub, Penguins will comprise eight wells tied back to the new-build FPSO. First production was originally expected last year.

Meanwhile, Shell is the latest oil and gas producer to post weaker results after the heady heights of 2022. The energy giant made pre-tax profits of £15.2 billion during the first half of 2023, roughly half the £28.5bn it racked up in the same period last year.

Revenue for the latest period came in at £125bn, compared to £142bn in 2022.

They’re partying like there’s no tomorrow and ordinary people around the world are being forced to pick up the tab.”

Maja Darlington, Greenpeace UK

Shell’s pre-tax profits for Q2 alone were £4.13bn – a sharp decline from a year earlier, when the company posted takings of £20.17bn.

A sustained drop in oil and gas prices means several companies, including TotalEnergies and Equinor, have posted diminished year-on-year takings this week.

Mr Sawan confirmed a 15% increase in the company dividend, making good on a pledge made during Shell’s capital markets day earlier this year.

And there will be further rounds of share buybacks, with £2.3bn-worth to be completed by the third quarter of this year as the group’s board tries to improve the company’s standing in the eyes of investors.

Shell's Nelson platform in the North Sea.
Shell’s Nelson platform in the North Sea. Image: Shell

Senior figures at the company have repeatedly claimed Shell stocks are undervalued, given its size, activities and portfolio.

Shell has also lowered its global capital expenditure outlook for 2023, another of the pledges from its capital markets day. It now plans to spend between £17.7bn and £20bn this year.

Mr Sawan said: “Shell delivered strong operational performance and cash flows in the second quarter, despite a lower commodity price environment.”

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan.
Shell chief executive Wael Sawan. Image: Shell

Shares in the company fell sharply after the results announcement, but have since recovered most of the lost ground.

Stuart Lamont, investment manager in the Aberdeen office of wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Lower oil and gas prices have hit Shell’s revenues and profitability. The company had previously set the scene with downgrades in its earnings estimates to reflect a more normalised trading environment, but it has still missed expectations with today’s results.

“The share buyback programme and increased dividend are good news for shareholders but will, inevitably, come with questions attached in the current environment.”

Pierce a highlight

Shell’s operational highlights for the second quarter include a restart on the Pierce field in the UK North Sea in April. It followed a major redevelopment of the aging asset, about 165 miles east of Aberdeen, to allow it to produce gas. For years the field has produced only oil.

Pierce is a joint arrangement between Shell (92.52%) and Ithaca Energy (7.48%).

The Haewene Brim floating production and offloading vessel, which serves Shell’s Pierce field.

Climate activists target Shell HQ

Shell’s position amongst the oil and gas elite makes it a frequent focus for environmental groups.

Climate campaigners today erected a giant spoof advertising billboard outside the group’s London headquarters.

Greenpeace protesters erect a giant spoof billboard outside Shell's HQ
Greenpeace protesters erect a giant spoof billboard outside Shell’s HQ. Image: Greenpeace

Greenpeace UK campaigner Maja Darlington said: “While millions attempt to rebuild their lives after months of extreme weather wreaked havoc from Rhodes to Rajasthan, Shell is upping oil and gas production, slashing investment in renewables and posting billions of dollars in profits.

“They’re partying like there’s no tomorrow and ordinary people around the world are being forced to pick up the tab.”

More from Business

The boss of Coutts, Peter Flavel, is stepping down (Aaron Chown/PA)
Coutts boss resigns after Nigel Farage bank account row
Rishi Sunak remained tight-lipped about his confidence in NatWest chairman Sir Howard Davies (PA)
Rishi Sunak silent on future of NatWest chairman after Nigel Farage account row
A gas hob with a bill from British Gas, whose owner is Centrica (OWen Humphreys/PA)
Shell and Centrica’s billions spur calls for more action on energy firm profits
John Dykes pictured at the Grantown Show in 2012
John Dykes: Former Highland Show chairman, farmer and broadcaster dies
A view of homes in Kensington in London. Only the top 10% of households in England could typically afford a home with fewer than five years of income in the financial year ending in 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics (James Manning/PA)
Average home costs 8.4 times typical income in England, says ONS
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Macphie marks 40 years of employee trust Picture shows; Member of staff at Macphie. Glenbervie. Supplied by Holyrood PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire food firm Macphie marks four decades of employee trust
(Alamy/PA)
EU launches investigation into Microsoft’s bundling of Office and Teams
Sports Direct owner Frasers Group has reported a ‘record’ financial performance (Aaron Chown/PA)
Frasers Group profit doubles as high street empire grows
ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall (PA)
ITV Studios boss says production may be affected if US strike goes into autumn
Lapwing eggs are camouflaged but are vulnerable to predators.
Signs of progress in new Lapwing project