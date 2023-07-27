A9 closed following three-vehicle collision near Newtonmore

Emergency services are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Newtonmore.

The A9 Inverness to Perth road has been shut near Ralia.

The crash, involving a van and two cars, happened just before 1pm at the junction towards Ralia Cafe.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched one appliance from Newtonmore which made the scene safe before leaving at around 1.30pm.

Police and ambulance are also on scene.

AA Traffic News are reporting delays of up and police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

❗️NEW ⌚️13:15#A9 – Ralia ⛔️ The #A9 is currently CLOSED in both directions due to a serious collision. Police and Ambulance is currently on scene 🚓 Traffic is currently stationary on approach, plese #takecare pic.twitter.com/yGwyg2EFe0 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 27, 2023

More as we get it.