A9 closed following three-vehicle collision near Newtonmore

The incident occurred at just before 1pm this afternoon.

By Ross Hempseed
Breaking new image
Image: DC Thomson.

Emergency services are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Newtonmore.

The A9 Inverness to Perth road has been shut near Ralia.

The crash, involving a van and two cars, happened just before 1pm at the junction towards Ralia Cafe.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched one appliance from Newtonmore which made the scene safe before leaving at around 1.30pm.

Police and ambulance are also on scene.

AA Traffic News are reporting delays of up and police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

More as we get it. 

