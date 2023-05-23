Shell’s AGM turns into chaos as climate change activists try to storm stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Shell’s AGM turns into chaos as climate change activists try to storm stage

Protestors use firm's annual meeting to call for faster energy transition

By Keith Findlay, Ryan Duff, Rebecca Speare-Cole and August Graham
Extinction Rebellion protestor
Extinction Rebellion protestors were among those calling on Shell to stop producing fossil fuels. Image: Guy Bell/Shutterstock

Climate change protestors tied to storm the stage at a tense Shell annual general meeting (AGM) in London today.

The AGM was delayed by more than an hour due to interruptions.

There were protests outside and inside the meeting, held in the capital’s Excel conference centre.

Dozens of protesters were escorted out by security workers.

Activists made for the stage just as Shell chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie was about to speak.

A protesters at oil giant Shell's annual general meeting
Protestors were taken out of the Excel centre in east London during oil giant Shell’s AGM. Image: Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA Wire

One woman appeared to faint as she was escorted out by security. Another screamed that the three men carrying her out of the room were hurting her.

Meanwhile, other shareholders grew increasingly frustrated, shouting: “Shut up” and “get a job”.

Protesters continued to chant songs and slogans chastising Shell for continuing to exploit fossil fuels.

Shell AGM protester
Another activist is carried out. Image: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Security repeatedly escorted activists out of the building but as they did so each campaigner was replaced by another.

In the confusion, Sir Andrew mistakenly asked security to remove a non-protesting shareholder who had got up to ask for the meeting to start.

Shell’s chairman went on to tell the large gathering: “If anyone else attempts to move towards the stage, we will have to remove you.”

Campaigners performed their own version of Ray Charles’ Hit the Road Jack, reworking the lyrics to read “Go to Hell Shell”.

And continuing to demonstrate their abilities to parody popular tunes, activists repurposed Queen’s We Will Rock You to “We Will Stop You”.

Sir Mackenzie told protestors that if they waited until the questions part of the meeting, they were welcome to take part in a debate on their fossil fuel concerns.

Similar scenes took place at Shell’s rival, BP’s AGM at the end of last month.

Sir Andrew told shareholders Shell’s road to net-zero would be “more lumpy than linear”.

The world needs energy, Shell’s boss tells shareholders at the chaotic AGM

And new chief executive Wael Sawan, in his first AGM since taking over the hotseat from Ben van Beurden, said: “The world needs to cut emissions and it needs enough reliable energy that people can afford.

“Since we need both, the transition to low carbon energy systems needs to be balanced.”

He also warned that not investing in oil and gas may produce higher emissions as production levels drop from ageing basins.

Shell's Nelson Platform in the UK North Sea.
Shell’s Nelson Platform in the UK North Sea. Image: Shell

Mr Sawan said Shell must “focus on our strengths” to reach net-zero as the whole world, looks to cut carbon emissions.

The CEO also said “it would help” if activist groups like Follow This, whose founder, Mark van Baal, was among activists who spoke at the meeting, contributed to the debate on longer term energy transition rather than demanding a sudden end to fossil fuel production.

Shell net zero
Mark van Baal, of Follow This.

Follow This filed a resolution calling for Shell to tighten its 2030 reductions targets for emissions on the products it sells.

Shell’s chairman and chief executive both rejected accusations the firm is not Paris Agreement-aligned.

Mr Sawan insisted the company’s emissions have already reduced as a result of initiatives put in place, with the firm now looking to drive figures down even further.

Around one vote in five at the AGM was cast against Shell’s green plan and for the Follow This resolution calling for the company to  speed up its decarbonisation.

Shell said its energy transition progress update was passed with about 80% of the total vote

The company also said 6.9% of votes were cast against the re-election of Sir Andrew and 5.3% voted against the directors’ 2022 pay packages.

[[title]]

[[text]]

