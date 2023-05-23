Shell’s AGM turns into chaos as climate change activists try to storm stage

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Climate change protestors tied to storm the stage at a tense Shell annual general meeting (AGM) in London today.

The AGM was delayed by more than an hour due to interruptions.

There were protests outside and inside the meeting, held in the capital’s Excel conference centre.

Dozens of protesters were escorted out by security workers.

Activists made for the stage just as Shell chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie was about to speak.

One woman appeared to faint as she was escorted out by security. Another screamed that the three men carrying her out of the room were hurting her.

Meanwhile, other shareholders grew increasingly frustrated, shouting: “Shut up” and “get a job”.

Protesters continued to chant songs and slogans chastising Shell for continuing to exploit fossil fuels.

Security repeatedly escorted activists out of the building but as they did so each campaigner was replaced by another.

In the confusion, Sir Andrew mistakenly asked security to remove a non-protesting shareholder who had got up to ask for the meeting to start.

Shell’s chairman went on to tell the large gathering: “If anyone else attempts to move towards the stage, we will have to remove you.”

Campaigners performed their own version of Ray Charles’ Hit the Road Jack, reworking the lyrics to read “Go to Hell Shell”.

And continuing to demonstrate their abilities to parody popular tunes, activists repurposed Queen’s We Will Rock You to “We Will Stop You”.

Sir Mackenzie told protestors that if they waited until the questions part of the meeting, they were welcome to take part in a debate on their fossil fuel concerns.

Similar scenes took place at Shell’s rival, BP’s AGM at the end of last month.

Sir Andrew told shareholders Shell’s road to net-zero would be “more lumpy than linear”.

The world needs energy, Shell’s boss tells shareholders at the chaotic AGM

And new chief executive Wael Sawan, in his first AGM since taking over the hotseat from Ben van Beurden, said: “The world needs to cut emissions and it needs enough reliable energy that people can afford.

“Since we need both, the transition to low carbon energy systems needs to be balanced.”

He also warned that not investing in oil and gas may produce higher emissions as production levels drop from ageing basins.

Mr Sawan said Shell must “focus on our strengths” to reach net-zero as the whole world, looks to cut carbon emissions.

The CEO also said “it would help” if activist groups like Follow This, whose founder, Mark van Baal, was among activists who spoke at the meeting, contributed to the debate on longer term energy transition rather than demanding a sudden end to fossil fuel production.

Follow This filed a resolution calling for Shell to tighten its 2030 reductions targets for emissions on the products it sells.

Shell’s chairman and chief executive both rejected accusations the firm is not Paris Agreement-aligned.

Mr Sawan insisted the company’s emissions have already reduced as a result of initiatives put in place, with the firm now looking to drive figures down even further.

Around one vote in five at the AGM was cast against Shell’s green plan and for the Follow This resolution calling for the company to speed up its decarbonisation.

Shell said its energy transition progress update was passed with about 80% of the total vote

The company also said 6.9% of votes were cast against the re-election of Sir Andrew and 5.3% voted against the directors’ 2022 pay packages.