Home Business

Hunt is on to find the best Aberdeen rising talent under 30

The awards are looking for the "future leaders of Aberdeen" who show dedication, innovation and impact.

By Kelly Wilson
AYP 2019 Ball at Sandman Hotel in Aberdeen. Pictured are Alyson and Ryan Machado, Mike and Jen Beavers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
AYP 2019 Ball at Sandman Hotel in Aberdeen. Pictured are Alyson and Ryan Machado, Mike and Jen Beavers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Young Professionals (AYP) has launched its inaugural 30 under 30 awards to recognise the best talent within the community.

The local networking group is aiming to highlight remarkable achievements of young trailblazers from a variety of sectors and identify stars of the future.

Nominations are now open with the winners announced at an awards dinner on September 14.

AYP founder Ross Jolly said: “The Aberdeen 30 Under 30 List is our way of shining a spotlight on exceptional individuals who have demonstrated exemplary dedication, innovation and impact in the community.

“This new award will represent the future leaders of Aberdeen, showcasing the incredible talent Aberdeen has to offer.

“The list is open to all fields, ranging from technology, healthcare, finance, arts and we are also looking to highlight the volunteering sector and showcase the wonderful work going on in the city and shire.

“Aberdeen’s talent pool is outstanding, and I can’t wait to see how this celebration will foster new collaborations and opportunities.”

AYP helps grow talent in Aberdeen

Founded in 2009, AYP is a networking group aimed at early career and young professionals based in Aberdeen.

It welcomes members across all stages of their careers from students to mentors.

Throughout the year, AYP hosts regular events to allow members to network with like minded individuals, make new connections and build their own professional network.

Aberdeen Young Professionals ball last year
Richard Kyle, Michael Howie, Tanya Gill, Irina Bonavino, Miles Murawiecki, Calum Muir & Simon Rothery at the AYP Ball held last year. Image: Victoria Jane Lynch

Its aim is to help develop the next generation of aspiring professionals and future industry leaders.

Last year the AYP Ball returned to the Granite City after a three-year break with around 110 people attending the evening held at Union Kirk.

Almost £2,000 was raised with the money being split between the nominated charities of Charlie House and Roxburghe House.

Deadline set for entries

AYP chairwoman, Heather Buchan, who works in marketing and communications, said: “As we celebrate these exceptional young talents, we extend our gratitude to the mentors and communities that have contributed to their growth.”

Anyone who is under 30 and interested in applying has until deadline date of September 4.

Winners will be honoured at the awards ceremony hosted at Namaste Delhi on September 14.

For more information about Aberdeen Young Professionals and to submit an application, please visit www.aypgroup.co.uk.

 