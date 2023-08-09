Aberdeen Restaurant Week: Expect Scottish food (including butteries) with a twist at The Atrium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: Expect Scottish food (including butteries) with a twist at The Atrium

There's plenty of tasty dishes to try on the new restaurant week menu at The Atrium.

The Atrium serves up tasty food. Image: The Atrium
The Atrium serves up tasty food. Image: The Atrium
By Charlotte Thomson

When you step inside The Atrium, the first thing you notice are the friendly staff who go out of their way to make you feel welcome.

The family-owned restaurant is tucked away in the middle of Chapel Street in Aberdeen and has a great space for dining inside.

Inside The Atrium in Aberdeen
Inside The Atrium. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

It has a modern interior with wooden tables and the chairs are upholstered in tartan – just what you’d expect in a Scottish restaurant.

The Clark family have decades of experience in the hospitality sector and are passionate about bringing exciting flavours to the table using locally sourced ingredients.

Buttery, anyone? We have just the starter to select at The Atrium in Aberdeen

The Atrium chefs have come up with a tasty selection of dishes for the new Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu and at a great price – £20 for three courses which includes a soft drink too.

Some of the ingredients are vegetables you can dig out of a local garden served with a twist – such as the Korean cauliflower starter.

The Korean Cauliflower starter from The Atrium in Aberdeen
The Korean cauliflower starter. Image: Charlotte Thomson/DC Thomson

I’ve often seen cauliflower steak on menus and it’s something I’ve always meant to try; it was served with a rich smoky sauce and really is delicious.

My friend ordered the traditional Cullen skink and we were pleasantly surprised at the size of the bowl she was served.

A bowl of Cullen Skink
Cullen skink starter. Image: Charlotte Thomson/DC Thomson

The smoked haddock and potato chowder had a wonderful creamy taste and there was also something unusual about this dish.

Instead of the usual bread roll, it comes with an Aberdeen buttery served with salted butter which went down really well with the soup.

‘Generous’ portion sizes continued to impress as mains and desserts were served

Fortunately, my friend made the wise decision to leave some room for the rest of her meal because the main courses were also generous portions.

She tucked into the crispy chicken and haggis escalopes main course served with wilted greens and a whisky and chicken butter sauce.

Fish and chips served with a dish of garden peas, tartar sauce and a slice of lemon
The Peterhead landed beer battered haddock. Image: Charlotte Thomson/DC Thomson

It had a great texture with its crispy crumb coating and the thick sauce was not overpowered by the whisky.

I had the fish and chips dish, a beer battered Peterhead landed large haddock served with skin on fries and peas. The batter was crispy, just the way I like it and the fish flaky and well cooked.

We didn’t really have much room left for pudding but it’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week so we just had to try out the full menu.

Sticky toffee pudding with half a strawberry on top, a wafer and a scoop of vanilla ice cream
The delicious sticky toffee pudding. Image: Charlotte Thomson/DC Thomson

My friend opted for the sticky toffee pudding covered in lashings of fudge sauce served up with Rizza’s of Huntly ice cream.

I chose the chocolate and orange crème brulee. It’s a dessert that will satisfy the sweetest of cravings; the taste of the chocolate custard was enhanced by the candied orange peel garnish sprinkled on top.

The verdict

If this is not a restaurant you’ve tried before I’d recommend you don’t miss out and book a table to try out The Atrium food over restaurant week, which is running until Sunday, August 20.

The owners aim to give customers a place where you get ‘exceptional service and delicious cuisine’ and they’ve certainly achieved their mission with the great staff and food.

A table at The Atrium in Aberdeen
A table at The Atrium. Image: Supplied by: The Atrium restaurant

Information

A: 50 Chapel Street, Aberdeen AB10 1SN

W: www.theatriumaberdeen.com

Price: £40

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: Three courses and a soft (draught) drink for £20

