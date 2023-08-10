Offshore worker who died on North Sea Scott platform ‘liked by all’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore worker who died on North Sea Scott platform ‘liked by all’

Fellow worker says he will be 'greatly missed by all who knew him'

By Andrew Dykes
Steven Wright, who died on the Scott platform last week.
Steven Wright, 45, who died on the Scott platform last week. Image: GoFundMe

Tributes have been paid to an offshore worker who died after a medical emergency while working on a North Sea platform.

The man, named by colleagues as Steven “Stevie” Wright, is understood to have become unwell and lost consciousness while working on board the CNOOC-operated Scott platform, about 115 miles north-east of Aberdeen in the central North Sea.

Police Scotland confirmed emergency services had attended the incident last Friday.

The news has understandably left co-workers shocked and saddened.”

Stork, the company Mr Wright was working for on Scott

Mr Wright, who was 45 and from Newcastle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was working on the Scott platform for oilfield services firm Stork as a rope access supervisor.

A statement from Stork said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of an employee working offshore on Friday August 4 2023. The individual’s family have been informed and we are supporting them through this difficult time.

“The news has understandably left co-workers shocked and saddened, and we are working to provide them with the support they need.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the individual’s family, friends and colleagues.”

CNOOC's Scott platform.
CNOOC’s Scott platform. Image: Hunting

CNOOC – which operates the field alongside TotalEnergies (27%), Dana Petroleum (21%) and Energean (10%) – also confirmed the nature of the incident.

It said: “We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the individual’s family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. We are currently providing support to our colleagues on the asset who have been affected.”

HSE inquiries ‘ongoing’

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said: “We are aware that an individual has sadly died offshore and are in contact with Police Scotland regarding the circumstances.”

Police confirmed Mr Wright’s next of kin had been informed, adding: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death.”

More than £6,700 raised to support the dead offshore worker’s family

A GoFundMe page set up in memory of Mr Wright and in support of his partner and son has raised more than £6,700 to date, from more than 120 contributors.

In a post on the fundraising site, Stork colleague and fellow rope access worker Thomas Grundy said: “Steve was highly thought of and liked by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him in his years of working, both on and offshore.”

Mr Grundy added Mr Wright would be “greatly missed by all who knew him”.

