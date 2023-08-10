Offshore worker who died on North Sea Scott platform ‘liked by all’

Tributes have been paid to an offshore worker who died after a medical emergency while working on a North Sea platform.

The man, named by colleagues as Steven “Stevie” Wright, is understood to have become unwell and lost consciousness while working on board the CNOOC-operated Scott platform, about 115 miles north-east of Aberdeen in the central North Sea.

Police Scotland confirmed emergency services had attended the incident last Friday.

The news has understandably left co-workers shocked and saddened.” Stork, the company Mr Wright was working for on Scott

Mr Wright, who was 45 and from Newcastle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was working on the Scott platform for oilfield services firm Stork as a rope access supervisor.

A statement from Stork said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of an employee working offshore on Friday August 4 2023. The individual’s family have been informed and we are supporting them through this difficult time.

“The news has understandably left co-workers shocked and saddened, and we are working to provide them with the support they need.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the individual’s family, friends and colleagues.”

CNOOC – which operates the field alongside TotalEnergies (27%), Dana Petroleum (21%) and Energean (10%) – also confirmed the nature of the incident.

It said: “We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the individual’s family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. We are currently providing support to our colleagues on the asset who have been affected.”

HSE inquiries ‘ongoing’

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said: “We are aware that an individual has sadly died offshore and are in contact with Police Scotland regarding the circumstances.”

Police confirmed Mr Wright’s next of kin had been informed, adding: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death.”

More than £6,700 raised to support the dead offshore worker’s family

A GoFundMe page set up in memory of Mr Wright and in support of his partner and son has raised more than £6,700 to date, from more than 120 contributors.

In a post on the fundraising site, Stork colleague and fellow rope access worker Thomas Grundy said: “Steve was highly thought of and liked by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him in his years of working, both on and offshore.”

Mr Grundy added Mr Wright would be “greatly missed by all who knew him”.