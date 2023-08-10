SNP should reaffirm support for dualling A9 and A96 at party conference, says Moray councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP should reaffirm support for dualling A9 and A96 at party conference, says Moray councillor

SNP Councillor Jérémie Fernandes has put forward a motion ahead of his party's annual conference in Aberdeen.

By Justin Bowie
Moray SNP Councillor Jérémie Fernandes.
A Moray councillor wants the SNP to reaffirm its commitment to dualling the A9 and A96 at the party’s annual conference in Aberdeen later this year.

Jérémie Fernandes, who represents Elgin City North, insisted upgrading both roads as promised must remain a priority for the government.

Humza Yousaf’s party admitted earlier this year the target to fully dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness by 2025 would not be met.

Meanwhile, SNP ministers have been vague over when upgrades to the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness will be completed.

The SNP has delayed upgrades to the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr Fernandes has submitted a motion on the dualling project to the agenda for his party’s October conference.

He said it would be a “good thing” to give SNP members a chance to show again they still back improvements being made to both roads.

Mr Fernandes told us: “Putting it back at the front and centre of politics is really important.

“Locally the party is really strong in its support for the A9 and A96.”

Campaigners also want to see the A9 dualled. Image: DC Thomson.

But Mr Fernandes said he understands difficulties facing the government on the two projects and insists the first minister is keen to push ahead.

He said: “Nationally I do understand the challenges around dualling both roads and the increased costs of material.

“I know the first minister is very aware it is an important priority.”

SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland SNP rebel Fergus Ewing has strongly criticised his party for the delays.

Last month, he insisted party leader Mr Yousaf must resign if he cannot deliver on his promise to dual the A9.

Earlier this week, 19 of the 23 MPs and MSPs who serve communities along the route backed our campaign to dual the road.

In 2022, a total of 13 people lost their lives on the A9 as the horrific death toll continued to rise.

A consultation has now been launched to explore the impact of delays on local residents.

Mr Fernandes said: “The A96 cannot be forgotten in that process.

“I think the campaign has been really strong on the A9. It’s for us to step up the campaign on the A96 at the same time.”

