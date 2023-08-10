SNP should reaffirm support for dualling A9 and A96 at party conference, says Moray councillor

A Moray councillor wants the SNP to reaffirm its commitment to dualling the A9 and A96 at the party’s annual conference in Aberdeen later this year.

Jérémie Fernandes, who represents Elgin City North, insisted upgrading both roads as promised must remain a priority for the government.

Humza Yousaf’s party admitted earlier this year the target to fully dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness by 2025 would not be met.

Meanwhile, SNP ministers have been vague over when upgrades to the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness will be completed.

Mr Fernandes has submitted a motion on the dualling project to the agenda for his party’s October conference.

He said it would be a “good thing” to give SNP members a chance to show again they still back improvements being made to both roads.

Mr Fernandes told us: “Putting it back at the front and centre of politics is really important.

“Locally the party is really strong in its support for the A9 and A96.”

But Mr Fernandes said he understands difficulties facing the government on the two projects and insists the first minister is keen to push ahead.

He said: “Nationally I do understand the challenges around dualling both roads and the increased costs of material.

“I know the first minister is very aware it is an important priority.”

Highland SNP rebel Fergus Ewing has strongly criticised his party for the delays.

Last month, he insisted party leader Mr Yousaf must resign if he cannot deliver on his promise to dual the A9.

Earlier this week, 19 of the 23 MPs and MSPs who serve communities along the route backed our campaign to dual the road.

In 2022, a total of 13 people lost their lives on the A9 as the horrific death toll continued to rise.

A consultation has now been launched to explore the impact of delays on local residents.

Mr Fernandes said: “The A96 cannot be forgotten in that process.

“I think the campaign has been really strong on the A9. It’s for us to step up the campaign on the A96 at the same time.”