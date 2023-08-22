Thurso high-flyer calls time on distinguished career in corporate finance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thurso high-flyer calls time on distinguished career in corporate finance

Aberdeen firm Wood is on the hunt for a new chief financial officer following David Kemp's decision to retire.

By Keith Findlay
David Kemp
David Kemp, who will leave Wood as soon as the firm finds a replacement. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Picture by KENNY ELRICK 13/05/2015

Highlands-born accountant David Kemp, one of the key figures in mergers and acquisitions involving Aberdeen-based engineering and consultancy services giant Wood over the past 10 years, is to retire.

Mr Kemp, 53, joined Wood in 2013 as chief financial officer of the former Wood Group PSN business, which is now part of the company’s operations business unit.

He joined Wood’s group board in January 2015 and became CFO in May 2015.

Major deals he has been at the heart of include Wood’s £2.2 billion acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017.

The Thurso man was previously chairman and then finance director at Aberdeen company Trapoil, the UK-listed explorer he helped to launch in 2008. He started his career at PWC and moved on to senior roles at Technip, Amerada Hess and Simmons and Company International.

“I have really valued David’s support and leadership.”

Ken Gilmartin, chief executive, Wood

Announcing Mr Kemp’s looming retirement, alongside first half results, London-listed Wood said he had played a key role in its response to Covid. It also hailed his contribution to the “transformational” sale of its built environment consulting arm to WSP Global last year, as well as his support for chief executive Ken Gilmartin in setting out a new growth strategy.

Chairman Roy Franklin added: “David has made a very significant contribution to Wood since joining back in 2013, helping to build a more diversified company and leading our financial recovery over the last few years.”

Bob Keiller, then chief executive, welcomes Mr Kemp onto Wood's group board in 2015
Bob Keiller, then chief executive, welcomes Mr Kemp, left, onto Wood’s group board in 2015. Mr Keiller is now chairman of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Gilmartin, who took over as CEO last summer, said: “I have really valued David’s support and leadership. In the last year we have worked together to transform the company – a new business model, facing growth markets, with a clear strategic plan.

“David leaves Wood in a strong position to capitalise on the significant opportunities in front of us.”

Mr Kemp staying on until Wood finds its next finance chief

Mr Kemp, a former Thurso High School pupil and Aberdeen University accountancy student, said he was leaving a company “well-positioned for the future”.

He added: “I will give Ken and the board all my support to continue delivering on our strategy until my successor is in place.”

The process to appoint a new CFO is under way.

Shares lift nearly 5% after first half results

Meanwhile, shares in Wood, which employs around 35,600 people globally, including nearly 1,500 in Aberdeen, jumped nearly 5% after it lifted full-year guidance on revenue and earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (Ebitda). Revenue is now expected to come in at around £4.7bn, generating Ebitda “within our medium-term target of mid to high single-digit growth”.

Wood reported an order book also worth about £4.7bn, up 5% on December 2022, on a constant currency basis and excluding the divestment of some Gulf of Mexico business.

Wood operations. St Fergus, near Peterhead.
Wood operations. St Fergus, near Peterhead. Image: Wood

Revenue for the six months to June 30 came in at £2.35bn, up from £2.02bn a year ago.

Statutory pre-tax losses from continuing operations in the latest period totalled £20.4 million, compared with £24m previously.

Wood’s 2023 H1 losses reflected one-off charges including a £15.7m write-down for its now defunct power and industrial engineering, procurement and construction business.

The balance sheet also took a £4m hit for costs linked to an attempt earlier this year by private equity firm Apollo to take over the company.

Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. Image: Wood

Mr Gilmartin said: “When we announced our growth strategy in November last year we set out a plan for Wood to deliver on its significant potential.

“I am delighted our results show the clear progress we are making. We have made a good start to the year, delivering growth in revenue, Ebitda, headcount and our pipeline.”

He added: “The well-publicised bid by Apollo was arguably a costly and, ultimately, distracting exercise, with the outcome heightening pressure on the board to lay out a vision for the years ahead.”

