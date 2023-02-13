Company boss delivers inspirational Aberdeen pep talk – here’s what he said

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Company boss delivers inspirational Aberdeen pep talk – here’s what he said

By Keith Findlay
February 13, 2023, 6:00 am
Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin speaking at P&J Live. Image: SCDI
Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin speaking at P&J Live. Image: SCDI

Aberdeen must “show true grit” in the face of a tough economy, “think big” and take ownership of its own future, according to one of the city’s top industry bosses.

If the Granite City does all this and makes the best use of its wealth of expertise, forged through decades of oil and gas, as well as its past fishing industry heritage, it can become a world leader for the energy transition, he said.

The pep talk came from Ken Gilmartin, chief executive of engineering and consultancy services giant Wood, at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) Annual Lecture at P&J Live.

This is one of the foremost communities of energy professionals in the world.”

Ken Gilmartin, chief executive, Wood

His stirring speech came just over six months after he arrived in Aberdeen to take the helm at Wood.

Mr Gilmartin told guests there were plenty of reasons to be confident about prospects for his adopted home city and the wider north-east.

“There are nearly 450 ambassadors for the region and its economy here in this room tonight,” Wood’s boss said.

He added: “This is one of the foremost communities of energy professionals in the world.”

“We can and should be very optimistic about the future.”

Aberdeen is well-equipped for the future, says Ken Gilmartin. Image: Shutterstock

Energy transition can be a “bright new dawn” for the area, making use of well-established international connections and skills suited to delivering net-zero, he said.

The pep talk was exactly what the audience wanted to hear amid gloomy times for the UK economy.

SCDI’s guests quickly realised Wood’s new boss is far removed from the boring, corporate-speaking types big companies often hire to fill senior management roles.

Match-winning strategy

The charismatic Irishman and football fan – he is an avid supporter of his home town club, Sligo Rovers – delivered the kind of inspiration Darvel’s manager showed in bucket-loads before his non-league side ousted Premier League Aberdeen FC from the Scottish Cup.

Passing on his match-winning strategy for the Granite City as it moves away from its dependency on oil and gas, Mr Gilmartin said: “Aberdeen has made a global impact.

“Its technical insight and leadership comes from its people and that is one thing that’s never going to change.

Looking to the future

When asked by an audience member how he saw Wood’s future 10 years from now, he surprised everyone by saying he most likely wouldn’t be part of it.

Five years “is about the right time” to be at the helm of “one of these big corporates” nowadays, he explained.

But Wood is facing a bright future after doubling down on debt, tackling other issues that had made its workforce “battle weary” and choosing to “take control of our own future”, the CEO said.

Wood’s headquarters, Sir Ian Wood House, in Aberdeen. Image: Wood

The company remains a “stalwart” of the North Sea oil and gas industry, he said.

But he also  highlighted how the firm has broadened its horizons over the years.

It now boasts about 35,000 employees, including 4,500 in Aberdeen, spanning operations in 60 countries around the world.

Mr Gilmartin highlighted projects including the biggest biotechnology facility in Germany, power for communities in Iraq and a major carbon capture, utilisation and storage site in the Middle East as examples of work being delivered by Wood globally.

Growth ambition

Donations from the 440 guests at the event raised nearly £4,200 for Aberdeen Foyer.

SCDI chief executive Sara Thiam said: “Ken’s speech held a mirror up to the north-east’s energy industry and its value, not just to the UK but to the world.

“His insights and call to action on the need for passion, ownership and momentum landed with leaders across the public and private sector who share an ambition for growth and prosperity.”

