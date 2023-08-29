Kintore green energy business eyeing expansion and recruitment drive

Kintore-based green energy firm i-Protech is planning expansion and a recruitment drive following a funding boost.

The company, which supplies solar panels, solar battery storage and electric vehicle chargers, secured a loan worth more than £150,000.

It now plans to use the cash to deliver recently won contracts which will help firms reduce their energy costs.

It also wants to recruit another three electricians following the appointment of a system designer.

i-Protech was founded by Stuart Munro in 2015 following a career in the oil industry.

Having always longed to be his own boss, he spotted a gap in the market when it came to sourcing suppliers for security and fire safety alarms.

Moved in to green energy

The business has since diversified into the green energy sector, and Stuart and his team now supply customers across the north and north-east of Scotland with solar panels, EV chargers and battery storage.

Director Mr Munro said: “Feedback from our customers proves that there’s a strong desire for effective and efficient ways of lowering carbon emissions – which in turn leads to a reduction in energy bills.

“We’re committed to helping source those solutions and look forward to working with the bank as we continue to expand our offering.”

i-Protech plans to use the funding, from Royal Bank of Scotland, to expand the business by developing new energy efficient products and services in response to rising energy costs, which have driven more interest in green energy solutions as customers seek to become self-sufficient and reduce bills.

i-Protech helping reduce energy bills

The firm, in Morrison Way, also holds the titles of the only Tesla accredited installer of EV chargers in the north of Scotland.

It was recently approved as a Powerwall installer in recognition of its extensive knowledge and expertise in the solar and storage market.

Keith Linklater, Royal Bank of Scotland relationship manager, said: “As one of the key green energy businesses in the north, Stuart and his team are providing vital solutions to homes and businesses across the region, helping to reduce bills and environmental impacts.

“We’re proud to provide long-term support to companies like i-Protech as they expand and continue to deliver modern, environmental solutions to their customers.”