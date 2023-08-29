Kintore green energy business eyeing expansion and recruitment drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kintore green energy business eyeing expansion and recruitment drive

New electricians are wanted as the company looks to grow after recent contract wins.

By Kelly Wilson
Mark Stuart, Stuart Munro and Michael Cruickshank from i-Protech Image: Stripe Communications
Mark Stuart, Stuart Munro and Michael Cruickshank from i-Protech Image: Stripe Communications

Kintore-based green energy firm i-Protech is planning expansion and a recruitment drive following a funding boost.

The company, which supplies solar panels, solar battery storage and electric vehicle chargers, secured a loan worth more than £150,000.

It now plans to use the cash to deliver recently won contracts which will help firms reduce their energy costs.

It also wants to recruit another three electricians following the appointment of a system designer.

i-Protech was founded by Stuart Munro in 2015 following a career in the oil industry.

Having always longed to be his own boss, he spotted a gap in the market when it came to sourcing suppliers for security and fire safety alarms.

Moved in to green energy

The business has since diversified into the green energy sector, and Stuart and his team now supply customers across the north and north-east of Scotland with solar panels, EV chargers and battery storage.

Director Mr Munro said: “Feedback from our customers proves that there’s a strong desire for effective and efficient ways of lowering carbon emissions – which in turn leads to a reduction in energy bills.

i-Protech founder Stuart Munro. Image: Stripe Communications

“We’re committed to helping source those solutions and look forward to working with the bank as we continue to expand our offering.”

i-Protech plans to use the funding, from Royal Bank of Scotland, to expand the business by developing new energy efficient products and services in response to rising energy costs, which have driven more interest in green energy solutions as customers seek to become self-sufficient and reduce bills.

i-Protech helping reduce energy bills

The firm, in Morrison Way, also holds the titles of the only Tesla accredited installer of EV chargers in the north of Scotland.

It was recently approved as a Powerwall installer in recognition of its extensive knowledge and expertise in the solar and storage market.

Keith Linklater, Royal Bank of Scotland relationship manager, said: “As one of the key green energy businesses in the north, Stuart and his team are providing vital solutions to homes and businesses across the region, helping to reduce bills and environmental impacts.

“We’re proud to provide long-term support to companies like i-Protech as they expand and continue to deliver modern, environmental solutions to their customers.”

