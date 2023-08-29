Stonehaven babysitter struck off for showing kids sexual images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven babysitter struck off for showing kids sexual images

Children in Kirsty Sutherland's care were shown a live pornographic video.

By Louise Glen
Kirsty Sutherlnad outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being convicted of showing sexual images to children. Sutherland was registered in Stonehaven.
Kirsty Sutherland. Image: DC Thomson

A Stonehaven nursery worker has been struck off after showing children sexual images while babysitting.

Kirsty Sutherland previously admitted intentionally showing two children, aged four and seven, to look at a sexual image.

She also pleaded guilty to showing a live sexual video to two youngsters aged 11 and 12.

When the case called in February, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that at the time of the offences Sutherland was working as a trainee nursery practitioner but also babysat for families in the Stonehaven area.

The case triggered a fitness to practice hearing by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The watchdog has now struck off Sutherland, who has since moved to the Liverpool area.

Sexual images shown to children

In the determination, the SSSC ruled that her behaviour at put the children at “serious risk of harm” and suggested she had “deep-seated attitudinal and values issues”.

Between March 1 and April 20 last year, Sutherland intentionally had a sexual conversation with two children “for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or of humiliating, distressing or alarming them.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Sutherland had initially asked the children if they had used Omegle, to which they said they had.

She then began chatting to a man, went to the bathroom and returned to show both children her phone.

The children saw a man on a video call carrying out a sex act and Sutherland told them she had urinated in front of him and shown him her breasts.

On April 12 2022, she showed two other children, aged four and seven, a video of pornographic nature – and then asked them to keep it a “secret”.

‘Risk of repeat behaviour high’

Confirming their decision to strike Sutherland off, the SSSC ruling states: “The risk of the behaviour being repeated is considered to be high.

“There is a clear need to protect vulnerable users of services, in particular young
children, from the risks associated with your behaviour.

“There would be substantial concerns if you were allowed to continue to work with
vulnerable people.

“Your conduct appears to have taken place outside of work however the seriousness of the behaviour is such that it has the potential to impact upon
the reputation of the profession, particularly given your role at the time as a nursery practitioner.

“While your behaviour did not take place during the course of your
employment, it was a clear abuse of the trust placed in you in relation to
the children who were in your care at the time.”

Sutherland did not attend the hearing.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen South Harbour.
First chance for look around Aberdeen's new £420 million South Harbour
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kevin Goffin abused staff at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park Picture shows; Kevin Goffin abused staff at the Park Cafe in the Duthie Park. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Racist's public meltdown over lack of coleslaw in Duthie Park cafe
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Jury selection has begun in the murder trial of a Mintlaw man who allegedly gunned down his disabled wife in America. Wayne Fraser, 47, is facing life imprisonment for the fatal shooting of his 55-year-old wheelchair-bound partner Natalie Ryan-Fraser in Mississippi Picture shows; Natalie Ryan-Fraser and Wayne Fraser and Lowndes County Court House, Columbus, Mississippi. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (pic of deceased and accused) / Visit Columbus Mississippi/The Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau (courthouse) Date; Unknown
Exclusive: US court begins murder trial of Mintlaw man accused of shooting disabled wife…
Barry Dyker has been named locally as the 45-year-old who was found dead in Seaton. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Police seal off Aberdeen flats following death of 45-year-old man
The 2019 Offshore Europe event in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership.
Offshore Europe: All you need to know before the event rolls into Aberdeen
Offshore Europe.
Offshore Europe: all you need before the event rolls into Aberdeen
Screengrab of Flightradar looking at flights over London.
Air traffic control latest: What's the situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?
Fishers working on their nets in Peterhead. Peterhead.
Inflation impact on Scottish fishing industry profits revealed
Danestone 1986-04-14 Primary School (C)AJL Used P&J 15.04.1986. used ee aberdonian 24/7/19 A big welcome for all their Primary One school friends from the first three pupils at the new Danestone Primary School, Bridge of Don, which opened its doors in 1986. From left, Hannah Hesp, Lynsey Anderson, and Andrew Pirie, show off their special welcoming sign.
Gallery: Happy memories of schooldays at Danestone Primary School
Inverness Justice Centre
Man jailed after harrowing 12-year campaign of horrific domestic abuse