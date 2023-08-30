Ex-Sullom Voe boss joins Aberdeen Science Centre as chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Sullom Voe boss joins Aberdeen Science Centre as chairman

Craig Lennox already has a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

By Keith Findlay
Bryan Snelling, Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive, with Craig Lennox
Bryan Snelling, Aberdeen Science Centre chief executive, left, with Craig Lennox. Image: ASC

Leading north-east businessman Craig Lennox has been appointed chairman of Aberdeen Science Centre (ASC).

He takes over from interim chairman Sandy Morton, who has returned to his role as treasurer.

Mr Lennox, 54, boasts Aberdeen University degrees in psychology and applied artificial intelligence.

His past roles include a stint as general manager at Sullom Voe oil terminal in Shetland.

While working there for EnQuest, he negotiated with the bosses of 14 major oil and gas companies to secure the future of the facility.

Craig Lennox held senipr roles at Asco and Richard Irvin Energy Solutions

He was previously operations director  at Aberdeen-based oil and gas support services company Asco Group and before that chief executive at another Granite City firm, Richard Irvin Energy Solutions.

Mr Lennox is also a former chief executive of Scottish information technology services business Capito.

In addition, he spent nearly 13 years as a transformation director for businesses that are now part of Subsea 7.

He brings a mix of people, strategic, operational and commercial skills to the role.”

Bryan Snelling, chief executive, Aberdeen Science Centre.

ASC chief executive Bryan Snelling said: “Craig’s appointment further strengthens our board. He has a breadth and depth of skills and experience which will be key to our future development. He brings a mix of people, strategic, operational and commercial skills to the role. These will help us build on the success we have seen to date.”

Mr Lennox is described by ASC as having a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

New chairman Craig Lennox, left, and CEO Bryan Snelling outside Aberdeen Science Centre.
New chairman Craig Lennox, left, and CEO Bryan Snelling outside Aberdeen Science Centre. Image: ASC

Explaining why he is so excited about his new role, ASC’s new chairman said: “Science impacts our lives every day, whether that is the development of new and emerging technologies in the energy transition, medical advancements in the fight against disease or understanding our changing climate. Inspiring the next generation of scientists is key to all our futures.”

Continuing the work that has been done to date to raise ASC’s profile will be instrumental in this, he said.

He added: “I will also be focusing on developing new industry partnerships to help us achieve our overarching mission of inspiring a lifelong interest in science in everyone who comes into contact with Aberdeen Science Centre, whether that is at our premises on Constitution Street or through our community outreach work.”

The new chairman is ASC’s second boardroom appointment of 2023, with Laurence Findlay, head of education and children’s services at Aberdeenshire Council, having joined in January.

ASC is home to nearly 65 interactive exhibits, allowing people of all ages to discover topics including space, energy, life sciences, engineering and more.

Conversation