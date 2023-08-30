Ex-Sullom Voe boss joins Aberdeen Science Centre as chairman

Leading north-east businessman Craig Lennox has been appointed chairman of Aberdeen Science Centre (ASC).

He takes over from interim chairman Sandy Morton, who has returned to his role as treasurer.

Mr Lennox, 54, boasts Aberdeen University degrees in psychology and applied artificial intelligence.

His past roles include a stint as general manager at Sullom Voe oil terminal in Shetland.

While working there for EnQuest, he negotiated with the bosses of 14 major oil and gas companies to secure the future of the facility.

Craig Lennox held senipr roles at Asco and Richard Irvin Energy Solutions

He was previously operations director at Aberdeen-based oil and gas support services company Asco Group and before that chief executive at another Granite City firm, Richard Irvin Energy Solutions.

Mr Lennox is also a former chief executive of Scottish information technology services business Capito.

In addition, he spent nearly 13 years as a transformation director for businesses that are now part of Subsea 7.

He brings a mix of people, strategic, operational and commercial skills to the role.” Bryan Snelling, chief executive, Aberdeen Science Centre.

ASC chief executive Bryan Snelling said: “Craig’s appointment further strengthens our board. He has a breadth and depth of skills and experience which will be key to our future development. He brings a mix of people, strategic, operational and commercial skills to the role. These will help us build on the success we have seen to date.”

Mr Lennox is described by ASC as having a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Explaining why he is so excited about his new role, ASC’s new chairman said: “Science impacts our lives every day, whether that is the development of new and emerging technologies in the energy transition, medical advancements in the fight against disease or understanding our changing climate. Inspiring the next generation of scientists is key to all our futures.”

Continuing the work that has been done to date to raise ASC’s profile will be instrumental in this, he said.

Introducing Craig Lennox, the new chair of the Board at ASC! With 30+ years of leadership across energy, infrastructure & IT services businesses & holding a Masters degree in Applied AI Craigs passion for STEM is the perfect fit for ASC. Read on 👇https://t.co/9rlaPP4nvb pic.twitter.com/1AhV9wnAEj — AberdeenScienceCentre (@AberdeenSci) August 28, 2023

He added: “I will also be focusing on developing new industry partnerships to help us achieve our overarching mission of inspiring a lifelong interest in science in everyone who comes into contact with Aberdeen Science Centre, whether that is at our premises on Constitution Street or through our community outreach work.”

The new chairman is ASC’s second boardroom appointment of 2023, with Laurence Findlay, head of education and children’s services at Aberdeenshire Council, having joined in January.

ASC is home to nearly 65 interactive exhibits, allowing people of all ages to discover topics including space, energy, life sciences, engineering and more.