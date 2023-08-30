Reach new heights and start your own story with the RAF Reserves

With the stories of two remarkable individuals, a father and daughter who took the plunge into the world of RAF Reserves, we explore the extraordinary experiences and countless rewards that await those who dare to join.

Lee’s story

For many, the allure of the RAF stems from an intrinsic fascination with aviation. Lee an experienced airline pilot, had always nurtured a keen interest in aviation. However, the desire for a new challenge led him to explore joining the RAF Reserves. The choice to become an RAF Regiment Gunner allowed him to blend his love for aviation with a new dimension of service and skill acquisition.

Lee explained that the journey to becoming an RAF Reserve is a guided adventure. He said: “The joining process was very straightforward and guided by the recruitment team. They are very helpful and answer any questions or worries you might have.” This was paramount for alleviating any concerns or uncertainties prospective Reservists may have.

One of the most striking aspects of RAF Reserve life highlighted by Lee was the bonds that were created. He said: “I have gained a lot of skills and great experiences. You make a lot of good friends. You have a lot of laughs, even at yourself, the challenges are all great experiences, and it opens up so many opportunities you would not normally get in a civilian job.” Within this dynamic community, individuals are never alone on their path to achievement. The sense of purpose and the pursuit of shared goals foster strong bonds and lasting friendships.

He continued to add: “I recently did a Rigger Marshaller course and was attaching containers and loads to the bottom of a Chinook helicopter hovering a few feet above your head. An awesome experience, great training and something you will not necessarily do in a civilian role. I also had the opportunity to deploy to the Middle East on exercise with a Typhoon squadron which was another fantastic experience.”

Lee’s resounding message to potential RAF Reserves echoes with clarity that the journey is a rewarding one. He said: “Join! You get paid! You get the very best training, you make superb friends and you will have some fantastic experiences and laughs. It’s one of the best decisions I made. ” For Lee this was one of the best choices he could have made, and it could be for you too!

Summer’s story

For those driven by a passion for aviation and the desire to create an impact, the RAF Reserves offer a unique platform to channel that energy. Summer, a dedicated flight attendant, saw the Reserves as a way to leverage her passion and contribute to something meaningful beyond her daily occupation.

The journey to becoming an RAF Reservist might involve several steps, but it’s a path well worth treading. Summer explained: “Each step is marked by consistent support and regular check-ins” ensuring that individuals are informed, motivated and prepared for the next phase of their journey.

Summer spoke of the support and guidance throughout the process. From the initial contact with a careers adviser to the ongoing advice, the Reserves offer a network that ensures no one walks this path alone.

Even before officially joining, the impact of the RAF Reserves is incredible. Summer said: “Training for the Reserves helped me to be really motivated and encouraged me to work on personal fitness and growth” A true testament to the inspiration the Reserves can instil. It’s not merely a role; it’s an opportunity to nurture physical and personal development.

Summer also emphasised the worthiness of joining the RAF Reserves by encouraging anyone thinking of joining to do it and don’t hesitate! It’s a chance to be part of something extraordinary, the RAF Reserves are the way to go.

Now it’s time for you to start your own story!

The stories of Summer and Lee encapsulate the potential and fulfilment you can reach through joining the RAF Reserves. Whether you’re an aviation enthusiast, a passionate professional, or someone seeking a life-changing experience, the Reserves offer a path that blends all these aspirations into one remarkable journey.

With dedicated support, comprehensive training and a chance to make memories and friends that will last a lifetime, signing up for the RAF Reserves could be the best decision you’ve ever made.

Begin your own adventure by visiting the RAF recruitment web-page, or by emailing 2622AUX-Recruiting@mod.gov.uk and let your story be the next inspiring chapter in the legacy of the Royal Air Force Reserves.